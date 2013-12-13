Holiday Events:

Holiday Happenings in Old Town on Dec. 14 and 15

—Celebrate the Season in 1800s-style with Family-Friendly Events All Weekend —

Bonfires, piñata parties, gingerbread houses, the 63rd-annual Las Posadas procession and other holiday-themed activities will bring a festive air to Old Town San Diego State Historic Park during the second weekend of December.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Old Town San Diego State Historic Park hosts Holiday in the Park. All of the museums, stores and restaurants in the park will be open and richly decorated. Guests will enjoy special holiday treats, activities and extended shopping hours, along with strolling carolers until 8:30 p.m. Special holiday hay rides will be also offered by horse-drawn carriage around the park until dusk.

Attendees will have the chance to see more than 20 gingerbread houses spread throughout Old Town San Diego State Historic Park shops and museums. The park will be offering tours of the most impressive creations at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Visitors should meet at the Robinson-Rose Visitor Center 15 minutes before the tour is scheduled. The tour will conclude with a live performance of Hansel and Gretel by state park interpretative staff in the newly restored schoolhouse.

The highlight of the event will be the “Winter Workshop,” formerly the El Fandango Restaurant, which will feature crafts such as cornucopias, wrapped peanuts, popcorn-cranberry garland making, and dried fruit decorations from noon to 4 p.m. The Wells Fargo Museum will also be hosting a free letter-writing station where people of all ages can send a letter to anyone, including Santa Claus.

Saturday night will be cap-ped off with a crackling bonfire in the middle of the park with free s’mores and hot chocolate, sponsored by Fiesta de Reyes. Carolers dressed in period attire will lead the crowd in a traditional sing-a-long of holiday songs around the fire until 9 p.m.

Sunday’s festivities are kicked off with a visit from a very special guest at Casa de Reyes’ Brunch Olé!, a traditional Mexican brunch with live entertainment every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon in the lush garden plaza. Guests will get to meet with the Big Man himself, Santa Claus, from 10 a.m. to noon. Entrees for Santa’s brunch are priced at $6.45 to $9.95 each and kids 12 and under are $4.95.

The beloved Las Posadas procession is hosted on Sunday, Dec. 15. This centuries-old tradition is being celebrated in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park for the 63rd consecutive year. The Park Merchants Association and Write Out Loud reenact the biblical journey of Mary and Joseph through the town of Beth-lehem. The event begins at 2 p.m. with a musical pre-show in the state park, with the live theatrical procession starting promptly at 5 p.m. A piñata party, sponsored by RUST General Store and Wallach and Goldman, and bonfire, sponsored by Fiesta de Reyes, will follow at 6 p.m.

South Bay Community Services was the recipient of hundreds of toys from local businesses to distribute during the Christmas season in southern San Diego County. Photos courtesy: South Bay Community Services.

15th Annual Christmas Dinner with NLPOA and Foodland Mercado

Once again this holiday season Foodland Mercado, Miller/Coors and The National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA) have teamed up to assist families in need throughout San Diego county by providing them with a FREE complete holiday dinner.

This has become an ongoing tradition and a way to show gratitude and support.

“We are very happy and bles-sed to be able to relieve 500 families of the worry of not being able to provide their children a wonderful meal this Christmas. We have been proudly serving San Diego, Chula Vista, National City, and El Cajon for over 15 years. We have partnered with dozens of local schools, churches and organizations,” stated an NLPOA spokesperson.

The dates for the food distribution are: in San Diego County at Foodland in National City, 303 Highland Ave on December 17 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. On December 20 from 7 pm to 8:30 pm at Foodland on 1099 Main in El Cajon and at IGA 646 E St, Chula Vista.

Santa Clause will be at all three locations to take pictures with the children and he will also be giving away goodie bags.

“We just hope to spread holiday cheer to these families and let them know we care.”

National City Police Department Family Christmas Giveaway

The National City Police Department has partnered with the US Marine Corps (Toys for Tots), Foodland IGA, National Latino Police Officers Association, and the Low Rider Community to provide Christmas gifts and dinners to needy families in National City on Tuesday, December 17, 2013, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. at National City Police Department, 1200 National City Boulevard, National City, CA 91950

Santa Clause (St. Nick) and his helpers (police officers, US Marines, the National Latino Police Officer’s Association, members of the Low Rider Community and Chief of Police Manuel Rodriguez) will pass out Christmas gifts and dinners to families and their children that might not otherwise enjoy a Christmas or holiday dinner.

Viejas Casino Raise Over 12,000 Toys for Local Salvation Army

Viejas Casino & Resort Team Members and guests have raised more than 12,000 toys for the Salvation Army serving eastern San Diego County.

Viejas Casino & Resort Team Members and Viejas Tribal Government staff donated the toys during the month of November.

There was a lot of excitement and anticipation this evening during the “Big Reveal” where the curtain was raised in the DreamCatcher at Viejas Casino, all the toys are revealed on stage, and the exact number of toys raised was announced – 12,017 toys! It was a new record and it is believed to be the most toys raised by a single organization in San Diego County.

Gingerbread Competition benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County

The theme of this year’s competition: Somewhere in Time attracted top pastry artists. The Grand Prize Winners were: “Kris Kringle in the Beginning” handmade of gingerbread, posts a sign for bakers and toymakers and reindeer handlers hand crafted fondant by Melody Morse. Local folk get a change of clothes and turn into real elves equipped with mini icing bags – rice paper, ties of gourd strips -couscous, rice noodles, strawberry seeds, adorn the structure preparing for Christmas. Vibrant green Christmas trees made from agar agar (seaweed) cut and glued with fondant, are strung with garlands made from puffed barley and fondant cranberries. Co-Grand Prize Winner was Hidden Wonders”– a two story masterpiece depicts an underwater fantasy with mythical sea creatures as well as life-like schooner and lighthouse by Marie Webster

In the petite category, “Garden of Eden” (pictured) by Leticia Vasquez, Guadalupe Perez and Maria Gonzales took first prize. This structure features a gingerbread tree with edible delicate handcrafted flowers.

Annually this world class gingerbread competition founded by Sally B. Thornton and Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego was chaired by Mary and Lee Rice. This nationally recognized competition raises awareness and funds for the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County. Donations continue to be received to assist the over 50,000 San Diegans who are living with epilepsy.

Family Celebration Snowfall, Santa & Mrs. Clause + More FREE Fun

The FREE Family Celebration on Saturday December 14 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Village Walk at EastLake features photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free coloring books, train rides, roving magician and a holiday craft activity for children ages 12 and younger. Everyone in the family can frolic in the magical snowfalls with choreographed music at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm.

The December 14 event is the only daytime snowfall at Village Walk at EastLake, located at the intersection of Eastlake Parkway and Miller Drive in Chula Vista. Nightly snowfalls continue through December 24 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Bring cameras to take pictures and frolic in the snow, which is accompanied by choreographed music and lights in the courtyard near the Koi Pond. Children receive FREE “magic” glasses to watch the snow fall in rainbow colors.

Village Walk at Eastlake is the only San Diego County location hosting the free daily snowfall experience, which was created by Los Angeles-based MagicSnow Systems. Company president Adam Williams, a former magician, invented the snow formula. The eco-friendly snowflakes are mostly water and that, as the snow falls, it vanishes on contact, leaving no residue.

The European-style shopping village is also the beautiful setting for holiday caroling groups caroling between the nightly snowfalls. Village Walk at EastLake is making donations to each school, Scout troop and other organizations scheduled for caroling.