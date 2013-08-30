Homemade Holidays: Bake Festive Fig Desserts



Chocolate Ganache Tart With Glazed Figs and Nuts

German Chocolate Cake With Broiled Fig and Coconut Topping

Chocolate Fig Crinkles

Chewy Ginger-Molasses Fig Cookies

Sweet Potato Pie with Fig and Pecan Topping

(Family Features) Whether you’re hosting a family dinner or making a dessert for a friend’s party, bring something special to the holiday table with these amazing dessert recipes. Each delicious bite stars the unique flavor only found in figs.

With their rich honey-like sweetness and delightfully crunchy edible seeds, figs take foods from good to great. Available year-round from Valley Fig Growers, California dried figs are ready to eat right out of the package or can be easily diced, sliced or poached for cooking and baking. For more holiday recipes, visit www.valleyfig.com.

Ingredients

1 refrigerated pie crust, at room temperature

1 cup packed (6 ounces) Blue Ribbon Orchard Choice or Sun-Maid Figs, stemmed and halved*

2/3 cup water

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons almond-, hazelnut- or orange-flavored liqueur

1/2 cup whipping cream

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 cup unsalted or lightly salted mixed nuts (omit peanuts and select hazelnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, almonds and pecans)

Whipped cream, optional

Preparation

Preheat oven to 450°F. Unroll pie crust and press into bottom and up side of 10-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Prick all over with fork. Bake until light brown, 9 to 11 minutes. Cool on rack. In small saucepan, combine figs and water. Bring to boil over high heat, then reduce heat and simmer until liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup, about 2 minutes. Stir in brown sugar and simmer, stirring, 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in liqueur. Let steep 10 minutes. Strain figs through fine-meshed sieve, reserving syrup. While figs cool, in small saucepan, bring cream to simmer over medium heat. Remove from heat, add chocolate and stir until smooth. Spread over baked crust. Refrigerate 5 minutes or until chocolate begins to firm up but is not set. Alternate fig slices and nuts in concentric circles on tart, pressing slightly into chocolate to secure. Chill 2 hours or up to 1 day. To serve, brush figs and nuts with reserved syrup. Remove side from tart pan and place tart on platter. Cut into wedges. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Serves

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Notes, Tips & Suggestions

*Cut large figs (greater than 1 1/4-inch diameter at the base) into three lengthwise slices.

German Chocolate Cake With Broiled Fig and Coconut Topping

Ingredients

Cake

1 18 1/4-ounce German Chocolate Cake Mix (Check cake mix for additional ingredients – oil, eggs, water)

Fig-Coconut Topping

1 cup stemmed, chopped Blue Ribbon Orchard Choice or Sun-Maid Figs

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

6 tablespoons whipping cream

1 cup flaked coconut

1/2 cup chopped, toasted pecans

Preparation

Follow package directions and prepare two 8-inch round cakes. Bake and cool as directed. For topping, in medium saucepan combine figs, sugar, butter and cream. Stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a simmer. Simmer 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in coconut and pecans. Spread warm topping on top of each cake layer, dividing evenly. Place one cake at a time on baking sheet or heatproof pan. Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat for 15 to 30 seconds, or until topping bubbles, watching constantly. Remove from oven. Repeat with second cake. Cool. Transfer cakes to serving plates to serve.

Serves

Makes 2 single-layer cakes

Chocolate Fig Crinkles

Ingredients

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup stemmed, finely chopped Blue Ribbon Orchard Choice or Sun-Maid Figs

1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

Preparation

Beat brown sugar and butter with electric mixer on medium speed until blended. Beat in melted chocolate. Beat in eggs, one at a time, and vanilla. In medium bowl, stir together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. On low speed, slowly beat into chocolate mixture. Stir in figs. Cover bowl and chill 3 hours. To bake, preheat oven to 350°F. Form 1-tablespoon portions of dough into balls. Roll in confectioners’ sugar. Place balls, 2 1/2 inches apart, on greased baking sheet. Place sheet in center of oven and bake cookies 7 to 9 minutes, until crackled on top and set around edges. Cool on wire rack.

Serves

Makes about 30 cookies

Chewy Ginger-Molasses Fig Cookies

Ingredients

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 large egg white

3 tablespoons light molasses

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup stemmed, finely chopped Blue Ribbon Orchard Choice or Sun-Maid Figs

1/3 cup granulated sugar

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat brown sugar and oil in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until blended. Beat in egg white and molasses. In separate bowl combine flour, ginger, soda, cinnamon and salt. On low speed, slowly beat in flour mixture until combined. With spoon, stir in figs. Shape 1-tablespoon portions of dough into balls. Roll in granulated sugar. Place 2 1/2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Place sheet in center of oven and bake cookies 7 to 9 minutes, until crackled on top and set around edges. Cool on wire rack.

Serves

Makes about 30 cookies

Sweet Potato Pie with Fig and Pecan Topping

Ingredients

Pie

1 ready-made refrigerated pie crust

1 can (15-ounce) sweet potatoes

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

3/4 cup whipping cream

Topping

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1 cup stemmed, chopped Blue Ribbon Orchard Choice or Sun-Maid Figs

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon brandy or water

1/2 cup chopped, toasted pecans

Preparation

Preheat oven to 450°F. Let pie crust stand at room temperature 15 minutes; unroll and press against side and bottom of 9-inch pie pan (glass recommended). Fold excess crust under and press together to form thick crust edge; flute. Drain sweet potatoes; mash or whirl in food processor until smooth (potatoes should measure 1 1/8 cups). In medium bowl whisk together sweet potatoes, brown sugar, spice and salt. Whisk in eggs, one at a time, and cream. Pour filling into crust. Bake pie 15 minutes; reduce heat to 350°F, shield edge of pie with a ring (or strips) of foil to prevent overbrowning, and continue baking for 25 to 30 minutes or until center moves slightly when shaken. Remove pie to wire rack to cool. For topping, in small saucepan stir butter and brown sugar over medium heat until melted. Stir in figs, maple syrup and brandy. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until reduced to a thick, glossy syrup. Remove from heat and stir in pecans. Spoon evenly over warm pie. Cool. Chill for up to 8 hours before serving.

Serves

Makes 8 servings

