It’s Girl Scout cookie time!

Local Girl Scouts are out in full force, helping residents stock up on America’s favorite confection … Girl Scout cookies! Every penny from each $5 box of cookies stays in San Diego to fund troop activities. In addition, the Girl Scouts San Diego council’s proceeds finance events, camp, volunteer training, facilities and financial aid for nearly 40,000 local girl and adult members.

Watch for Girl Scouts selling cookies at 340 booths in front of grocery stores and other businesses throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties, starting Friday, Feb. 6. To find a booth near you, or download the cookie finder app, visit www.sdgirlscouts.org/cookies.

For the girls and parents of Girl Scout Junior Troop 6010 of Chula Vista, the cookie program is fun and rewarding.

“It is such a good experience for girls, helping them grow as leaders and become more independent and creative. And the money they earn gives them more opportunities to participate in, and learn from, Girl Scout activities … and meet other girls.

My daughter Vanessa really enjoyed going to camp, where she made a lot of new friends.” reports Shari Cárdenas. She co-leads Troop 6010 with Rosa Ruiz, the mother of Viviana.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-led business, teaching important lessons about goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Many successful women say they developed these aptitudes, along with self-confidence, while selling cookies.

Girl Scouts also help serve the military by inviting customers to donate cookies to Operation Thin Mint (OTM)®, a local program that started in 2002. This year, the community will celebrate sending the 2.5 millionth box of OTM cookies — and countless “notes to show we care” — to deployed military troops.

This year’s cookie offerings include two brand new varieties — crisp Rah-Rah Raisins and gluten-free Toffee-tastics with Greek yogurt-flavored chips — along with returning favorites Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Tagalongs. The Toffee-tastics are available on a limited basis through a pilot program.

Other new developments include the Digital Cookie program, a secure platform through which Girl Scouts (with parental approval) can sell cookies online for the first time to people they know. And, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Samoa cookies, customers who spend $40 receive a free box of Samoas, while supplies last.