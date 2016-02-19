John Valencia: SD’s Homeland Security Chief

By Sandra G. Leon

Most San Diegans may not know the City of San Diego has its own Office of Homeland Security dedicated to supporting citywide responses to disasters including natural and manmade emergencies.

At the helm of that effort is Marine Lt. Colonel John Valencia, a tank commander and now the head of one of the region’s lead emergency response teams.

“We’re working with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for and respond to all emergency scenarios,” said John Valencia in an exclusive interview with La Prensa San Diego on Monday. “Whether it’s terrorism, an earthquake, or fire, our office supports and coordinates disaster planning and response.”

Valencia began his work at the City in 2008 after having served 13 years on active duty around the world. A graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) with a degree in History on a Naval ROTC scholarship, Valencia later graduated from Basic School in Quantico, Virginia, prior to completing Armor Officer training at Ft. Knox in Kentucky. His first assignment as a Tank Platoon Commander put him at the controls of the world’s most advanced armored tank; the Abrams.

In 2006, Valencia was deployed to Fallujah, Iraq to lead a US military transition team embedded with an Iraqi Army Infantry battalion. During his 7-month deployment, he planned and conducted counter-insurgency combat operations and personally led over 110 combat patrols, raids, and operations.

Valencia transitioned to the Marine Reserves in 2007 and served in civil affairs positions at Camp Pendleton. It was during this assignment that Valencia first took a position within the City’s Office of Homeland Security as Supervising Homeland Security Coordinator, and then as the office’s Program Manager, before being appointed as the Executive Director in 2014.

“I moved into the City position in 2008 with the hopes of bringing my military and planning experience to the difficult job of emergency preparedness,” Valencia said. “And not totally unexpected, I was called back from my city responsibilities,” he added.

In 2012, Valencia was recalled to active duty and deployed for seven months to Afghanistan. During that deployment, he commanded a Civil Affairs Detachment in support of the Civil-Military Operations of various battalion and regimental commanders throughout Helmand Province, including conducting civil reconnaissance patrols, key leader engagements, and other planned operations.

Upon returning from his deployment, Valencia resumed his duties at the OHS.

In his role today as Executive Director, Valencia oversees a staff of 13 and he is also designated as a Director for the City of San Diego’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the City’s emergency command center. Valencia has served as EOC Director for numerous exercises and two actual activations; in September 2011 during the power outage that spread across the southwest United States and earlier this year during winter storms.

The Office of Homeland Security’s role is to plan for and respond to threats and hazards such as natural disasters, including wildfires, earthquakes, floods; human-caused threats such as terrorist attacks and cyber attacks; and technological hazards such as power outages and utility interruptions.

“Our department works closely with many agencies and City departments to stay ahead of the curve on terrorism threats, natural disaster responses, and even planning for El Niño flooding,” Valencia commented. “Next week we will be hosting a Joint Counterterrorism Awareness Workshop Series (JCAWS) conference here in San Diego sponsored by the National Counterterrorism Center with participants from over two dozen agencies including the federal Department of Homeland Security, FBI, FEMA, State Office of Emergency Services, and our County Emergency Services.”

In his military life, Valencia continues to serve in the Marine Reserves and next month will end his current duties as Commander of 4th Marine Division, 4th Tank Battalion at Reserve Center, MCAS Miramar. He has recently been selected for promotion to Colonel.

Lt. Colonel Valencia has earned numerous military decorations include the Bronze Star with combat distinguishing device, the Meritorious Service Medal, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. His extensive educational background includes completion of the Warfighting Skills Program, the Amphibious Warfare Program, and the Airborne Course, in addition to having earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma.

A native of Costa Mesa, California, Mr. Valencia, 43, now lives in the Scripps Ranch area of San Diego with his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Sophia.

“I love living in San Diego, and I hope that our work will keep San Diegans safe when it really matters in times of emergencies,” Valencia added. “Our region hosts large military installations, defense contractors, and large infrastructure systems. They and all our residents need to be protected and supported in disasters. We will be ready,” Valencia concluded.