Josselyn Garciglia Bañuelos Wins 2013 Nuestra Belleza Mexico Pageant

Josselyn Garciglia Bañuelos, who represented Baja California Sur state, won the 2013 Nuestra Belleza Mexico pageant over the weekend in Toluca, a city in Mexico state, the Televisa network said.

The 22-year-old Garciglia Bañuelos has a degree in nutrition.

Garciglia Bañuelos will represent Mexico at the 2014 Miss Universe pageant, Televisa said in a statement.

Beauty queens from the states of Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Jalisco and Sonora were among the finalists at the 2013 Nuestra Belleza Mexico pageant.