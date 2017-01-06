Karin Montemayor: Starting Over Again

By Mario A. Cortez

Often times when people migrate out of their country of origin, they have a profession. Many doctors, engineers, teachers, and nurses, among others, have fallen victim to outwards push factors in their home country and arrive in the United States in search for a better life, often to start anew from the bottom.

Karin Montemayor was born in Peru. As the fourth eldest of six children, she cites members of her family as being two people who got her interested in taking care of others.

“There is someone in every family that gives so much for others, and that was my mother. All of my siblings would see how dedicated she was to others and taking care of us,” Montemayor shared with La Prensa San Diego. “I also grew up with my grandmother who always took care of me.”

Inspired by her mother’s and grandmother’s example, Karin took an interest in healthcare and law, since she also wanted to be a source of care and assurance for those who need it, as well as wanting to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

“I wanted my profession to be one where I could contribute to others because that’s how I was raised,” Montemayor elaborated.

Karin eventually chose nursing over becoming a lawyer and enrolled at a nursing program in Lima’s San Martin de Porres University, where she completed her degree and was on the way to caring for members of her community.

When Karin left Peru 16 years ago, she was a registered nurse with a degree from a renowned university and experience in her profession. But with a bleak economic and social outlook in her home country, she felt the need to go abroad.

“I never thought about coming to the United States; it just wasn’t in my plans,” said Montemayor. “Things were going well, after I graduated from high school I went to an university, completed all my courses and internships. However, the economy in Peru became very bad, there was terrorism, no financial stability and it took me two years to find another job.”

It didn’t take much longer for her to decide to leave Peru, despite what members of her family said.

“Many in my family did not agree with my choice to come to the United States, a factor in this was that I was a woman,” added Montemayor.

Karin arrived in the United States and immediately looked for job opportunities that would allow her to succeed.

“Being here was painful at first because when you arrive you feel like you don’t have anyone anymore; thinking about my family back home motivated me to succeed in my professional career, I wanted to do something more.”

After a brief period of working menial jobs, Karin found out about a program called Welcome Back, which helps healthcare professionals who have been formally trained abroad to obtain professional credentials to practice their trade in the State of California.

“I enrolled in an accelerated two-year nursing program at Grossmont College through Welcome Back,” Montemayor said. “In the program, I took equivalent courses, general education required for a degree in California, and submitted my school transcripts from Peru so they can be matched up to equivalent academic work here.”

“I had peers from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, the Philippines, Russia, and other countries, and we all saw as our lives changed and now we can continue to make a difference away from home,” she continues. Those of us who gave six, eight or even 10 years of our lives can now continue to grow as professionals.”

Karin completed the program in 2004 and has been working as a nurse ever since, just like she imagined she would many years ago. She has previously worked with La Maestra Community Health Centers and is currently a supervisory nurse at North County Health Services

Karin has been recognized in her field as an outstanding Registered Nurse. The California State Assembly awarded her a certificate of recognition to commend her for displaying outstanding commitment to her field. She was also recognized with North County Health Services’ Nurse of the Year award in 2014 for her excellence and dedication within the nurses of the organization.

As an example of being able to arrive in America and resume her calling in life, Karin Montemayor has a message for all who want to regain their path in life.

“There are a lot of women and men in the community who probably don’t think they have the opportunity to continue growing or become educated, but I’m an example that opportunities exist. Sometimes you have to search for these opportunities or find the right people,” she states. “When you have a goal in life, you don’t let anyone stop you from accomplishing it . Believe that you can make it, think about your family and children. Coming to America is hard, but believe in yourself so you can reach your dreams.”