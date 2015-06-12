KGB SkyShow Presale Starts Monday, June 15

Presale tickets for the 40th annual KGB SkyShow will go on sale Monday, June 15, at 9 a.m. PT. The presale is available for KGB listeners, Aztec Nation subscribers and current SDSU football season-ticket holders only. Those who are eligible will be emailed a link Monday morning at 9 a.m. PT where View Level seats can be purchased.

The yearly event is set for SDSU’s football season opener on Saturday, Sept. 5, vs. San Diego. Kickoff time is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT. The 40th edition of the SkyShow will take place at the conclusion of the game.

The clash between the Aztecs and Toreros will be the first since 1961, and the second match-up overall. The KGB SkyShow is the largest fireworks show in the area and it annually attracts one of the biggest crowds of the season, including last year when 46,293 fans watched SDSU beat Idaho, 35-21.

Single-game tickets for the USD-SDSU tilt will go on sale to the general public on July 20.

Season tickets and mini-plans are on sale now. They can be purchased at GoAztecs.com, by calling (619) 283-7378 or visiting the Aztec Athletic Ticket Office at Qualcomm Stadium Window E.

San Diego State, one of 27 schools to play in a bowl game each of the last five seasons and one of just three from the “Group of 5” conferences, finished 2014 with a 7-6 record and 5-3 in MW action. To date, four preseason publications have the Aztecs winning the West Division of the Mountain West in 2015.