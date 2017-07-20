La Prensa Hosts Second Discussion Panel

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa spoke at the second Cafe Con Leche Community Breakfast panel hosted by La Prensa San Diego and immigrant-rights group Border Angels, Thursday, July 20.

The event held at National City’s Papa Gallo Café & Bar was hosted and moderated by La Prensa San Diego Publisher Art Castañares and Enrique Morones, founder and director of Border Angels. Community members and local leaders were in attendance.

During the event, Villaraigosa spoke about immigration, health care, affordable housing, and education. Community members asked the former mayor questions about his plans for California if he is elected governor.

Villaraigosa said that despite the current administration, California will fight for its citizens even if it involves using the courts.

“We use the court when we need to,” Villaraigosa said. “To defend California values, to defend the notion that we’re the greatest state because we welcome our immigrants, we provide healthcare to more people, because we believe in clean air and water. We’re not going to cooperate with an administration that sounds and looks like it’s from the 19th century and not the 21st century.”

The former mayor said it is important that the Latino community makes getting an education for their children a priority. It is also important that they learn to speak English and work to become citizens so they can vote he added.