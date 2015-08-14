Latina news anchor goes national

By Pablo J. Sainz

If Adriana Ruggiero had not migrated to the United States from her native Venezuela, she probably wouldn’t have continued as a journalist.

Due to government censorship and oppression of the media in the South American country, being a journalist in Venezuela is not ideal, says Ruggiero.

“It is a very difficult situation in Venezuela,” she says. “It’s very bad professionally. If I were in Venezuela I would not be working in the media. I’d probably be working on whatever I could find, because the economy and the situation is so bad that you no longer grow professionally.”

But since immigrating to the United States in 2012, Ruggiero has been able to grow freely in this country, becoming the youngest anchor of a nationwide newscast.

Since June, Ruggiero, who is 32, is the host of Noticiero Estrella TV con Adriana Ruggiero, which airs daily on Estrella TV at 5:30 pm in San Diego.

For Ruggiero, the opportunity to head a nationwide newscast is an exciting challenge.

“Imagine it, it is a huge commitment every day coming to work,” she says. “It is a daily requirement, a responsibility. It is the same truth, obviously, but with a larger audience. This job requires being well involved with the Latino community. It is a big commitment that I take with great enthusiasm.”

The journalist began her career in the United States three years ago as a reporter for the local newscast of Estrella TV in Los Angeles. A few months later she became co-anchor of the same show.

Her time in Los Angeles allowed her to learn about the Latino community in the United States.

“Los Angeles is definitely a representation of what is the demographics of the Latino community in the rest of the country,” she says.

When it comes to being a journalist, Ruggiero is much more than a pretty face or a slender figure repeating what is written on the teleprompter.

“When it comes to reporting the news, transparency and honesty mean everything,” she says. “Our viewers deserve respect and security to know that I care about the issues that impact their lives. I refuse to just sit and read the teleprompter, so this job is not a job for eight hours. It requires dedication 24 hours and I’m proud to be a voice that serves the Hispanic community, who see and depend on us for the latest news.”

In her official Facebook page, the followers of Ruggiero highlight her combination of beauty and talent, but most of all, the professionalism of the journalist.

“She’s a talented and intelligent woman and beautiful above all,” wrote Fabian Medina Alfredo Jurado.

Kenedy Green congratulated Ruggiero for her position as news anchor of a national newscast on Estrella TV.

To achieve what she has achieved in the United States, Ruggiero began to prepare very young in her native Venezuela.

There, she graduated from law school and served as host of several programs and news analysis shows.

Now she sees her work as news anchor of Noticiero Estrella TV as a way of serving the Latino community.

“Thank God for putting me on this path and with this hunger to find more,” she says. “I want to raise the name of Hispanics in this country.”

To learn more about the work and life of Adriana Ruggiero, please visit www.AdrianaRuggiero.com