Leadership in Climate Change Highlighted at Chula Vista’s State of the City Address

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Chula Vista’s leadership against climate change was one of the main topics discussed by Mayor Mary Salas at her second State of the City address on Tuesday, May 3.

“Chula Vista has long been a leader, especially in the battle against climate change,” said Salas. “We first began implementing policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in 1993 and adopted our first Climate Action Plan in 2000.”

Chula Vista was one of the first cities to require new developments to use reclaimed water. Today, all new homes must be pre-wired for solar power and solar hot water systems, and must be pre-plumbed for grey water reuse from washing machines.

“There are more than 5,000 homes and businesses that have installed solar energy systems that can generate 32.5 megawatts,” said Salas. “Last year alone, we processed 2,500 solar power permits.”

All streetlights in Chula Vista are now LED, which ensures a reduction in energy consumption, and all heavy duty City vehicles use biodiesel or natural gas.

“For all of this work we have gained international acclaim,” said Salas. “Chula Vista was one of only fourteen cities in the United States invited to participate in last year’s United Nations Conference on Climate Change.”

In 2016, the City of Chula Vista will continue its climate work through significant projects such as updating the Climate Action Plan, creating a Zero Waste Plan and ensuring that City operations are achieving sustainability by certifying some buildings to the LEED Gold standard.

“We have set aggressive goals of becoming more efficient through improved use of energy, water, communications, and other critical infrastructure,” added Salas. “Working with SDG&E we will soon add a network of electrical vehicle charging stations throughout our city.”

The State of the City address was held in the Chula Vista City Council Chambers with City Attorney, Glen Googins as Master of Ceremonies.

The State of the City Address also included a community award ceremony, a tradition started by Mayor Salas. The evening’s award recipients were James Merino for the San Diego Dream Center, Tino Martinez for volunteerism and leadership in the community, Christian and Amy Slike for Challenger Division of Little League, and Hamid Mani for establishing a non-profit called Stop Diabetic Blindness Clinic.