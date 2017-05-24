Legoland Previews New Water Attractions

By Mario A. Cortez

Legoland California is stacking up to be a must-visit destination this summer with the opening of a cool new attraction.

Surfers’ Cove, a new addition to the Legoland Water Park, will add even more fun to the list of Legoland’s activities. This new area will feature the Riptide Racers, a set of six water slides, measuring over 100 feet, which will let attendees compete to see who has the fastest time.

“You jump on a mat, and then you go down the raceway and get timed,” said Julia Estrada, media relations manager for Legoland. “We love a little competitive fun here.”

Surfer’s Cove also features Wipeout Lagoon, a splash zone with water jets and Lego model fountains, and Beach Street Tacos, a taqueria style restaurant for the whole family.

Earlier this week, Legoland previewed its new attractions by opening Surfers’ Cove to 50 children who are part of the Ronald McDonald House and their families.

During the day’s events, Legoland California donated a check for $80,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Surfers’ Cove will be open to the public on June 30.

Legoland California is located in Carlsbad, California, about 37 miles north of Downtown San Diego.