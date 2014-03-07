Lethal Latina Makes Pro MMA debut

MMA fighter “Lethal” Laura is redefining the term “Girl Power!” In 2011 she won the World Super-grands Martial Arts Championships in Sport Muay Thai. In 2012 she traveled to Sparta Greece and won the world championships of Pank-ration (MMA) for team USA. In 2013 she simultaneously embarked on an amateur MMA career that saw her undefeated at 3-0 as well as continue her Muay Thai career improving her record to 17-3.

2013 also saw her audition to be a cast member for the The Ultimate Fighter and participate in Uriah Faber’s first ever Mma draft combine. She also expanded her horizons by traveling to Thailand to train at the famed Tiger Muay Thai camp.

Upon returning from Thailand she further expanded her striking repertoire by joining the World famous “wildcard gym” (Freddie Roach, Manny Pacqiao).

2014 sees her preparing to enter the professional ranks making her Pro MMA debut on March 22 in San Diego.

Her story is extremely emotional, filled with tragedy, transformation and triumph. This young woman is a single mother who has overcome domestic abuse, post-partum obesity, social anxiety, depression and extremely low self esteem. Her transformation was made possible through training and competing in Muay Thai/ MMA and by those of us at the UFC GYM who have stepped in to be her extended family, encourage her dreams and support her.