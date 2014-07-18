Librarians Get Mohawks at San Diego County Library



It was “Mohawk Madness” at the Vista Branch of San Diego County Library (SDCL) yesterday as Library Director José Aponte (pictured) and five library staffers shaved their heads into Mohawks on the floor of the library. The wacky haircuts were part of the branch’s We Made a Million Celebration. The event was held in honor of the branch setting new checkout record of 1 million checkouts in one fiscal year. The Vista Branch exceeded the milestone, clocking in with 1,011,590 checkouts from July 1, 2013 through June 30, 2014. “I’ll admit I was incredibly nervous all week, but I look pretty good with this Mohawk,” said Aponte. “More than anything, I’m proud of the staff and the community for this outstanding accomplishment.”