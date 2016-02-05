Lori Saldaña Adds a Twist to the San Diego Mayoral Race

By Alexandra Mendoza



Just when it seemed that the current San Diego Mayor would have a free run to reelection, former California State Assembly Member Lori Saldaña officially threw her hat into the ring.

Saldaña, who was an Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010, and is also a teacher, enters the race with just under six months to go before the June primary, putting her at a disadvantage against incumbent Republican Kevin Faulconer. Faulconer has alrady raised more than $1 million for his reelection.

In spite of it, the former legislator is optimistic, quoting her father – a former soldier and then local journalist – at the start of her candidacy, stating that he taught her that “taking certain risks in spite of the possibilities is worth it.”

“I love this city very much, and I believe that it is worth it to fight for San Diego and its future,” said Ms. Saldaña after announcing her candidacy.

Having left the Democratic Party two years ago due to differences with local party leaders, Saldaña will race for the Mayor’s office as an Independent.

Saldaña, 57, expressed that the strength of her campaign will be based on the support of volunteers and a community effort. She also challenged the incumbent to sign a commitment stating that if he wins he will finish his four-year term without leaving early to seek higher office.

“Mr. Faulconer’s eyes, I believe, are on another prize,” said Saldaña, who asked the current Mayor to let her work lead the City if his end goal is to leave it.

As a California Assembly Member, Saldaña was known for supporting environmental measures and veterans’ rights; in fact, she was named “Legislator of the Year” in 2006 by the California Association of Veterans Service Officers.

After leaving the Legislature, Saldaña was involved in causes such as increasing minimum wage in San Diego, a measure that was vetoed by Mayor – and now opponent – Faulconer, and which will be on the ballot during the upcoming elections on June 7th.

Saldaña reiterated her support for the minimum wage ordinance, which would increase wages for more than 100,000 workers, rejecting the argument that this would impact small businesses.

“When people earn higher wages, we have more people supporting local businesses; it might be tough at first, but other cities have done it and they have moved forward,” she shared.

The measure could benefit Saldaña, since it is expected to draw a large number of voters in the June election.

Saldaña also backed Councilmember Mark Kersey’s “Rebuild San Diego” initiative, which would allocate $5 billion to infrastructure projects such as libraries, public parks, and street improvements, among other things.

Her main motivation has been to offer a clear alternative to voters who, until a few days ago, had none. According to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, 3 other candidates have declared their intent to run, in addition to Faulconer and Saldaña.

“I am going to motivate people who have never been interested in politics to participate in this election, because it is important and it has to do with their lives,” she expressed.

Faulconer and Saldaña will vie for votes in the June 7th primaries, and if neither garners more than 50% of the votes, they will face off directly in the November general election.

“He could win in June and, if that happens, I will go back to my final week of classes and that’s fine. But San Diego deserves better, they deserve for their Mayor to have opposition until November,” Saldana concluded.