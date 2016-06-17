Luis Guzman Comedy ‘Puerto Ricans in Paris’ Returns to San Diego (June 17 – 23)

Luis Guzman, Rosario Dawson, and Rosie Perez star in “Puerto Ricans in Paris,” a film about to counterfeit detectives sent to Paris to investigate the disappearance of fashion’s most sought after handbag. The San Diego Latino Film Festival’s comedy hit returns!

Puerto Rican brothers–in-law Eddie and Luis just happen to be NYC’s two best counterfeit detectives. When the latest, must-have “It Bag” from celebrated Parisian fashion designer Colette’s new collection has been stolen, they head to Paris in hopes of cracking the case and collecting a handsome fee. With clashing sleuthing styles and personality traits, the comedic duo infuses a bit of color into the City of Lights. This hilarious new caper features the incomparable Luis Guzman and co-star Edgar Garcia alongside Rosie Perez and Rosario Dawson.

Showtimes

Friday June 17: 1:00, 4:15, 6:15, Saturday June 18: 2:00, 8:00, 10:00, Sunday June 19: 11:00, 7:30, Monday June 20: 1:00, 5:00, Tuesday June 21: 3:00, 7:00, Wednesday June 22: 12:00, 4:00, 10:00, Thursday June 23: 3:00, 7:00PM