Maricela Nadine Vasquez graduation

As another school year comes to an end we take this moment to congratulate Maricela Nadine Vasquez on her graduation from Olympian High School. Maricela, daughter of Charlie and Angela Vasquez, will be attending Southwestern Community College after her summer vacation.

