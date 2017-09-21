Master Muralists Dazzle KAABOO

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

With just three paint buckets on the floor, Paola Delfin was painting one of the many 30 foot murals on day two of KAABOO at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Determined to shift the “festival” standard, KAABOO Del Mar provided several entertainment experiences for guest other than music such as comedy shows, beauty stations, and food stations. But the entertainment that stood out the most and not only because of the height but also because of the beauty were the murals.

Countless amounts of people stopped by to take selfies in front of Delfin’s mural and others simply stood in awe at the painting.

Delfin, an urban based artist from Mexico City, has public artworks in Puerto Rico, China, Germany and in the United States, to name a few.

Several of these large murals were found all around the fairgrounds by artists from different parts of the world like Spain, Germany, Brazil, and many more.

It was a common thing to see people stop by and take selfies or stand around talking about the mural that was unfolding in front of their eyes, but the artists were not bothered one bit by the groups of spectators forming below them because they were hard at work.

The Vienna-and-San-Francisco-based artist by the name of Nychos stood on a boom lift while he worked on his 30 foot mural of the anatomy of a couple embracing. It was without a doubt nerve wracking for many watching him paint at the very top of the mural. From the veins to the bones of each image, his detailed artwork gave life to the couple of skeletons embracing.

Other artists decided to play around with anatomy and place eyes and mouths next to each other like Brazilian artist duo Bicicleta Sem Freio. Douglas de Castro and Renato Perreira’s mural was a trip for the mind and imagination. The bright pink hues contrasted with blues and greens made this mural standout.

Another mural that stood out was a hand painted 16 foot canvas by argentinian artist Felipe Pantone, who began doing graffiti at the age of 12 and his artwork can be found in America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, according to his website.

Melissa Ann Licon Samaniego attended KAABOO this year and said she enjoyed seeing the artist in action and watching how their artwork became more beautiful each day.

“Seeing the finished product at the end it’s absolutely breathtaking, the artist were so amazing and talented,” she said.