Master Muralists Dazzle KAABOO
With just three paint buckets on the floor, Paola Delfin was painting one of the many 30 foot murals on day two of KAABOO at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Determined to shift the “festival” standard, KAABOO Del Mar provided several entertainment experiences for guest other than music such as comedy shows, beauty stations, and food stations. But the entertainment that stood out the most and not only because of the height but also because of the beauty were the murals.
Countless amounts of people stopped by to take selfies in front of Delfin’s mural and others simply stood in awe at the painting.
Delfin, an urban based artist from Mexico City, has public artworks in Puerto Rico, China, Germany and in the United States, to name a few.
Several of these large murals were found all around the fairgrounds by artists from different parts of the world like Spain, Germany, Brazil, and many more.
It was a common thing to see people stop by and take selfies or stand around talking about the mural that was unfolding in front of their eyes, but the artists were not bothered one bit by the groups of spectators forming below them because they were hard at work.
Another mural that stood out was a hand painted 16 foot canvas by argentinian artist Felipe Pantone, who began doing graffiti at the age of 12 and his artwork can be found in America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, according to his website.
Melissa Ann Licon Samaniego attended KAABOO this year and said she enjoyed seeing the artist in action and watching how their artwork became more beautiful each day.
“Seeing the finished product at the end it’s absolutely breathtaking, the artist were so amazing and talented,” she said.