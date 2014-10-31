Mesa College Interior Design Program and Students Win Top NKBA Awards

In the course of the past month, the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) — the industry gold standard in kitchen and bath design — has recognized the San Diego Mesa College Interior Design Program and its students with some of the bath design industry’s most coveted awards. Mesa College offers the only NKBA-accredited academic program in Southern California.

Mesa College was among 17 schools to receive the “2013 Excellence in Education” award for achieving excellence in kitchen design. The annual award recognizes NKBA-accredited schools that have demonstrated the highest standards of kitchen and bath instruction.

As part of an annual requirement for accreditation, each school must submit two student-designed kitchen projects and attain the challenging goal of earning average scores of at least 90 out of a possible 100 points on projects designed by their students. Under the direction of program director Holly Hodnick and instructor Helene Lindquist, Mesa student pro-jects scored an average of 94.0 points.

Interior design graduates Megan Siason and Jason Wass were also individually recognized by the NKBA.

Megan Siason, who works at Marrokal Design & Remodeling, was among 30 exceptional young professionals recognized by the NKBA. Introduced in 2013, the 30 Under 30 program is designed to capture the voice of the next generation of kitchen and bathroom professionals, according to an industry press statement. She received interior design degrees from Mesa College and San Diego State University in 2012. She currently serves as the Communications Director for ASID San Diego.

Saison will receive all-expenses paid trip to attend the 2015 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) to Las Vegas in January, where she will receive her award. She is the second Mesa graduate to be named one of NKBA’s rising 30 Under 30 stars. The first was Donna Tran, a 2009 Mesa graduate and designer at Borrelli Design+Cabinet.

Jason Wass, of Poway, took second place in the national NKBA Enchanted Makeovers National Student Design Competition, Bath Division. He wins $1500.00 as well as a trip to the KBIS January show. Wass also won the Student Design Award for both his kitchen and bath submissions at the local NKBA chapter STAR awards and gala in September. He graduates from Mesa this semester.

“This is a banner year for Mesa’s interior design program, and the accolades are well deserved,” noted Dr.