Migrants Seek Asylum

By Antonio Avilés

The Central American exodus has once again become present in northern Mexico, as 60 men, women, and children from the countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Honduras arrived at Mexico’s northwestern border.

These individuals traveled with a caravan to Tijuana in search of political asylum in the U.S.

“Their cases are very well prepared, and the lawyers are working on them. We hope that the vast majority will be admitted to the United States,” shared Gabriela Cortes, a volunteer with the non-profit Pueblos Sin Fronteras.

With children in tow and few belongings, these migrants set out on a weeks-long treacherous journey towards Mexico’s northwestern corner. Such was the case of Ada Romero, who is fleeing from violence in her home country of Honduras. She, and her 3-year-old son, are one of the families seeking shelter in U.S. soil.

“One of the maras shot me twice, that’s why I’m fleeing,” said the Honduran native. “I am afraid they’ll do something to me, they’ll kill me, that’s why I came; and I trust God will keep me from being sent back, because I’m very scared of going home to my country.”

Some had to walk for miles along highways and deserts, others had to cross rivers to catch buses and trains, all under the constant threat of being victimized by gangs and organized crime groups.

“Kids that refuse to join the Mara Salvatrucha are murdered, done in by the gang’s members, and that’s what makes you flee,” said Lucy Juarez, a Honduran mother seeking asylum. “I already lost one [of my children], so I fled with my sons, [who are] 25 and 20, and my youngest, a 10-year-old girl.”

According to nonprofits, more than 200 migrants are expected to arrive in Tijuana over the coming week, and 40 percent of them could end up staying in the Mexican border city to rebuild their lives.

“It is important for everyone to know that they asked Mexico for humanitarian aid and were denied,” added Cortes.