Minority Contracting Opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that the San Diego Unified School District, acting by and through its governing board, will receive sealed bids for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation, equipment, and services to:

FURNISH AND INSTALL LANDSCAPING AND SCOREBOARD AT DANA MIDDLE SCHOOL

A mandatory site visit is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on AUGUST 13, 2015 outside the main office of Dana Middle School, 1775 Chatsworth Blvd., San Diego, CA 92110. PLEASE SEE BID FOR DETAILS (No.CZ-16-0354-29).

All bids must be received at or before 1:00 p.m. on AUGUST 27, 2015, at the Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Department, 2351 Cardinal Lane, Bldg. M, San Diego, CA 92123, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Under Public Contract Code 3400, the District has made a finding that the following particular materials, products, things, or services are designated by specific brand or trade name in order to match other products in use on the particular public improvement either completed or in the course of completion:

• Specification Section 328400 Irrigation

The project estimate is between $275,000 and $295,000. This is not a PSA project and does not require prequalification. The District requires that Bidders possess any of the following classification(s) of California State Contractors License(s), valid and in good standing, at the time of bid opening and contract award: A or B.

All late bids shall be deemed non-responsive and not opened. Each bid shall be in accordance with all terms, conditions, plans, specifications and any other documents that comprise the bid package. The Bid and Contract Documents are available in three formats, hard copy, CD, or online from Plan Well. Hard copy bid documents are available at ARC Document Solutions, LLC, 1200 4th Avenue (4th and B Street), San Diego, CA 92101, phone number 619-232-8440, for a refundable payment of Two Hundred Dollars ($200) per set; CD’s are available for a non-refundable charge of $50. Payments shall be made by check payable to SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. If the payment for Bid and Contract Documents is refundable, refunds will be processed by the District only if the Bid and Contract Documents, including all addendums, are returned intact and in good order to ARC within ten (10) days of the issuance of the Final Bid Tabulation. Online documents are available for download free of charge on PlanWell through ARC. Go to www.crplanwell.com, click on Public Planroom, search SDUSD (Questions? 714-424-8525). All bids shall be submitted on bid forms furnished by the District in the bid package beginning August 4, 2015. Bid packages will not be faxed.

SENATE BILL (SB) 854 REQUIREMENTS: Effective July 1, 2014, no contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal, or awarded a contract for a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code §1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code §1771.1(a)]. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Prime contractors must add the DIR Registration Number for each of their listed subcontractors to the Subcontractors List AND submit a certificate of registration for their own firm and those of their listed subcontractors upon request by the District. Failure of the bidding prime contractor to list their subcontractors DIR Registration Number on the Subcontractors List at time of bid will result in rejection of their bid as non-responsive.

Refer to the following DIR Website for further information: www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html

PREVAILING WAGES: Prevailing wage requirements apply to all public works projects and must be followed per Article 17 of the General Conditions of this bid.

DISABLED VETERAN BUSINESS ENTERPRISE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM: Pursuant to Resolution In Support of Service Disabled Veterans Owned Businesses (SDVOB) and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises (DVBE) approved on May 10, 2011 by the Board of Education, the Bidder is required to satisfy a minimum DVBE participation percentage of at least three percent (3%) for this project. In compliance with this Program, the Bidder shall satisfy all requirements enumerated in the bid package.

Each bid must be submitted on the Bid Form provided in the bid package and shall be accompanied by a satisfactory bid security in the form of either a bid bond executed by the bidder and Surety Company, or a certified or cashier’s check in favor of the San Diego Unified School District, in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of their bid value. Said bid security shall be given to guarantee that the Bidder will execute the contract as specified, within five (5) working days of notification by the District.

The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of 120 days after the date set for the opening of bids. For information regarding bidding, please call 858-522-5831.

PRE-QUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS: Pursuant to Public Contract Code (PCC) §20111.6, each contractor wishing to bid as a prime to the District for projects estimated at $1,000,000 or over, or any subcontractor performing the license classifications of A, B [if performing the work of] C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43 and/or C-46 wishing to submit a bid to a bidding prime contractor must be prequalified in order to bid. You can apply online by going to https://prequal.sandi.net or contact Glenda Burbery at gburbery@sandi.net to request a pre-qualification questionnaire. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the District no later than 10 business days before the bid opening due date. Any questionnaires submitted later than this deadline will not be processed for this Invitation for Bids. The District encourages all general contractors bidding as a prime contractor, and all MEP subcontractors to request a questionnaire, complete it and submit it as soon as possible

SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Arthur S. Hanby, Jr., CPPO, C.P.M., CPPB, A.P.P

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Officer

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Dept.

NO. CZ-16-0354-29

Published: August 7, 2015 La Prensa San Diego

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR

HR SALARY SURVEY SERVICES

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is accepting proposals under a negotiated procurement process for HR SALARY SURVEY SERVICES.

Proposal documents will be available on or about July 29, 2015 by registering at http://www.sdmts.com/Business/Procurement.asp

The Contract Officer’s contact information is:

Catherine Brown

MTS Procurement Department

1255 Imperial Avenue, Suite 1000

San Diego, CA 92101

Telephone: (619) 557-4547

Email: Catherine.Brown@sdmts.com

Proposals will be due on August 19, 2015 by 4:00 p.m., prevailing local time, unless otherwise amended, at MTS, 1255 Imperial Ave., Ste. 1000, San Diego, CA 92101. Proposals received after that time or at any other place other than the place stated herein will not be considered.

MTS hereby notifies all proposers that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement; Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (as defined in 49 C.F.R. Part 26) will not be subject to discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

MTS reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to re-advertise for proposals.

8/7/15

CNS-2779429#

LA PRENSA

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR PREQUALIFICATION DOCUMENTS

Re-Opening of Prequalification

No. 1415-3001R

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Southwestern Community College District of San Diego County, California, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as the “DISTRICT” will re-open the prequalification period and receive up to, but no later than TWO O’CLOCK PM (2:00PM) on the 26th of August, 2015 the required prequalification documents for the “National City Higher Education Center – Plaza Building”.

The prequalification submittals will apply only to the specific project listed above. They shall be addressed to the District’s Project Construction Manager, (Sundt Construction, Inc.), and received at the following location:

Sundt Construction, Inc.

Attn: Jessica Farley

JLFarley@sundt.com

1660 Hotel Circle North, Suite 400

San Diego, CA 92018

Each firm must conform and be responsible to the prequalification documents which are available for viewing or download at no cost by visiting www.southwesterncollegeproprplanroom.com. Please note that you will need to login under your company’s name and password in order to download the prequalification documents. If you do not have a company login and/or password, please register with the site first. If you have questions about registering, please contact Angel Leano at (619) 272-5600. Obtaining copies of the prequalification documents is the responsibility of each firm.

Please forward any questions to: Sundt Construction, Inc., Jessica Farley at JLFarley@sundt.com , 619-321-4815.

Please note: If your firm previously submitted on prequalification No. 1415- 3001R, you do not need to resubmit.

Dated this: August 3, 2015

Published: August 7, 14, 2015 La Prensa San Diego

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR PREQUALIFICATION DOCUMENTS

Prequalification No. 1516-3002R

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Southwestern Community College District of San Diego County, California, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as the “DISTRICT” will receive up to, but no later than TWO O’CLOCK PM (2:00PM) on the 10th of September, 2015 the required prequalification documents for the “Wellness & Aquatic Complex – Increment 2 Project”.

The Prequalification submittals will apply only to the specific project listed above. They shall be addressed to the District’s Project Construction Manager, (Balfour Beatty Construction), and received at the following location:

Balfour Beatty Construction

Attn: Ken Iacuaniello

Senior Project Manager

10620 Treena St., Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92131-2433

Each firm must conform and be responsible to the prequalification documents which are available for viewing or download at no cost by visiting www.southwesterncollegeproprplanroom.com. Please note that you will need to login under your company’s name and password in order to download the prequalification documents. If you do not have a company login and/or password, please register with the site first. If you have questions about registering, please contact Angel Leano at (619) 272-5600. Obtaining copies of the prequalification documents is the responsibility of each firm.

Please forward any questions to: Balfour Beatty Construction, Mr. Ken Iacuaniello at kiacuaniello@balfourbeattyus.com , 858-635-7468.

Dated this: 29th of July, 2015

Published: August 7, 14, 2015 La Prensa San Diego