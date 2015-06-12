Minority Contracting Opportunities

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Southwestern Community College District of San Diego County, California, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as the “DISTRICT” will receive up to, but no later than 10 AM on June 29, 2015 sealed Bid No.1415-212, for the award of a contract for the KILN INSTALLATION PROJECT.Bids shall beaddressed to Priya Jerome; Director of Procurement Central Services & Risk Management Building 1651 located at 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910, and shall be opened on the date and at the time listed above.

Contractors interested in obtaining bid documents must contact Professional Reprographics at 241 W.35th Street, Suite A, National City CA. 91950 or (619) 272-5600. CD’s are available for a $15.00 fee. Documents may also be viewed and/or downloaded at no cost by visitingwww.proreproplanroom.com Please note that you will need to login under your company’s name and password in order to download the plans. If you do not have a company login and/or password, please register with the site first. If you have questions about registering, please contact Angel Leano at (619) 272-5600. Obtaining copies of the bid documents is the responsibility of the bidder and the costs are non-refundable. Bidders are also responsible for checking the website noted above for any addenda that may be posted.

Bids must be accompanied by cash, a certified or cashier’s check, or a Bid Bond in favor of the District in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the submitted Total Bid Price. Each bid shall also be accompanied by the Non-collusion Declaration, the List of Subcontractors Form, the Iran Contracting Act Certification and all additional documentation required by the Instructions to Bidders.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish the District with a Performance Bond equal to 100% of the successful bid, and a Payment Bond equal to 100% of the successful bid, prior to execution of the Contract. All bonds are to be secured from a surety that meets all of the State of California bonding requirements, as defined in Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120, and is admitted by the State of California.

The Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in the locality in which this work is to be performed for each craft or type of worker needed to execute the contract, which will be awarded to the successful bidder, copies of which are on file and will be made available to any interested party upon request at Southwestern Community College or online at http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr. It shall be mandatory upon the Contractor to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under him, to pay not less than the said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the contract.

If the bids subject to this Notice are due on or after March 1, 2015, then pursuant to Labor Code sections 1725.5 and 1771.1, all contractors and subcontractors that wish to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, or enter into a contract to perform public work must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations. No bid will be accepted nor any contract entered into without proof of the contractor’s and subcontractors’ current registration with the Department of Industrial Relations to perform public work. If awarded a Contract, the Bidder and its subcontractors, of any tier, shall maintain active registration with the Department of Industrial Relations for the duration of the Project.

This Project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. In bidding on this project, it shall be the Bidder’s sole responsibility to evaluate and include the cost of complying with all labor compliance requirements under this contract and applicable law in its bid.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor pursuant to the California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, and shall be licensed in the following classification as required by the scope of work required in the above called out bid packages: A or B license. Any bidder not licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. Contractors shall have been in business under the same name and California contractor’s license for a minimum of three (3) continuous years prior to bid opening.

Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 22300, the successful bidder may substitute certain securities for funds withheld by the District to ensure his performance under the Contract.

A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference will be held at Building 710 on the following date and time: June 22, 2015 at 10 AM. Each and every Bidder MUST attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Prospective bidders MAY NOT re-visit the Project Site without making arrangements through the Project Manager. The District WILL NOT accept bids from any bidder who did not attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400(c), if the District has made any findings designating certain materials, products, things, or services by specific brand or trade name, such findings and the materials, products, things, or services and their specific brand or trade names will be set forth in the Special Conditions.

Award of Contract: The District shall award the Contract for the Project to the lowest responsible bidder as determined from the lowest responsible bidder as defined on the bid form. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process.

Please email any questions tordepew@swccd.edu Contractors shall reference Bid No.1415-212 KILN INSTALLATION PROJECT in the email subject line. The final day for questions shall be June 23, 2015, no later than 11 AM.

No bidder may withdraw its bid for ninety (90) days following the date of the bid opening.

Bid docs available on June 12, 2015

Dated this: June 8, 2015

Secretary to Governing Board

Melinda Nish, Ed. D.

Southwestern Community College District

Of San Diego County, California

Published: June 12, 19, 2015 La Prensa San Diego

INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOR

IAD DISPATCH CREW ROOM PROJECT UPGRADE

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is accepting bids for IAD DISPATCH CREW ROOM PROJECT UPGRADE.

Bid documents will be available on or about June 10, 2015 by registering at

http://www.sdmts.com/Business/Procurement.asp

Catherine Brown

Contract Officer

MTS Procurement Department

1255 Imperial Avenue, Suite 1000

San Diego, CA 92101

Telephone: (619) 557-4547

Email: Catheine.Brown@sdmts.com

In accordance with MTS’ specifications, bids shall be submitted on the bid forms furnished by MTS, enclosed in a sealed envelope, plainly endorsed with the bidder’s name and marked:

IAD DISPATCH CREW ROOM PROJECT UPGRADE MTS DOC MTS DOC. NO. PWB175.0-15

BID OPENING: 2:00 P.M., PREVAILING LOCAL TIME,

July 14, 2015

A Pre-Bid meeting will be held on June 19, 2015, at time 10:00 A.M., prevailing local time at MTS, 100 16th Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92101. Sealed bids will be due on July 14, 2015 at 2:00 p.m., Prevailing Local Time, unless otherwise amended, at Metropolitan Transit System, Procurement Dept. 1255 Imperial Avenue, Suite 1000, San Diego, California 92101. Bids received after that time or at any other place other than the place stated herein will not be considered.

MTS hereby notifies all bidders that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement; Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (as defined in 49 C.F.R. Part 26) will not be subject to discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project is subject to a capital assistance grant between San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), and the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration.

MTS reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to re-advertise for bids.

6/12, 6/19/15

CNS-2761341#

LA PRENSA