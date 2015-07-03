Minority Contracting Opportunities

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Black & Veatch is soliciting proposals from qualified ELBE and SLBE certified companies for services related to the City of San Diego’s North City Conveyance System for the Public Utilities Department.

Services to be provided: traffic control, landscape architecture, corrosion control, utility identification, potholing, architectural, drafting services, stormwater, geotechnical including testing services and geotechnical drilling.

City contract number H156508.

Please limit your proposal materials to five pages and bring it with you to our Workshop on July 16th, 2015.

San Diego Black & Veatch Office:

11:30AM-1:00PM

10089 Willow Creek Rd., Suite 350

San Diego, CA 92131

For additional information contact Gina Bellandi at bellandig@bv.com.

Published: July 3, 2015 La Prensa San Diego