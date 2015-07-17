Minority Contracting Opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that the San Diego Unified School District, acting by and through its governing board, will receive sealed bids for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation, equipment, and services to:

DESIGN, FURNISH AND INSTALL SYNTHETIC TURF FIELDS AND TRACKS ON AN AS-NEEDED BASIS (IDIQ)

A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on JULY 23, 2015 at the Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Department, 2351 Cardinal Lane, Bldg. M, San Diego, CA 92123. PLEASE SEE BID FOR DETAILS (No.CZ-16-0043-29).

All bids must be received at or before 1:00 p.m. on AUGUST 6, 2015, at the Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Department, 2351 Cardinal Lane, Bldg. M, San Diego, CA 92123, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Under Public Contract Code 3400, the District has made a finding that the following particular materials, products, things, or services are designated by specific brand or trade name in order to match other products in use on the particular public improvement either completed or in the course of completion:

• Specification Section 32 18 13 Synthetic Grass Surfacing

The project estimate is not-to exceed $13 million annually. This project is a PSA project and requires prequalification. The District requires that Bidders possess any of the following classification(s) of California State Contractors License(s), valid and in good standing, at the time of bid opening and contract award: A.

All late bids shall be deemed non-responsive and not opened. Each bid shall be in accordance with all terms, conditions, plans, specifications and any other documents that comprise the bid package. The Bid and Contract Documents are available in three formats, hard copy, CD, or online from Plan Well. Hard copy bid documents are available at ARC Document Solutions, LLC, 1200 4th Avenue (4th and B Street), San Diego, CA 92101, phone number 619-232-8440, for a refundable payment of Three Hundred Dollars ($300) per set; CD’s are available for a non-refundable charge of $50. Payments shall be made by check payable to SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. If the payment for Bid and Contract Documents is refundable, refunds will be processed by the District only if the Bid and Contract Documents, including all addendums, are returned intact and in good order to ARC within ten (10) days of the issuance of the Final Bid Tabulation. Online documents are available for download free of charge on PlanWell through ARC. Go to www.crplanwell.com, click on Public Planroom, search SDUSD (Questions? 714-424-8525). All bids shall be submitted on bid forms furnished by the District in the bid package beginning July 14, 2015. Bid packages will not be faxed.

SENATE BILL (SB) 854 REQUIREMENTS: Effective July 1, 2014, no contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal, or awarded a contract for a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code §1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code §1771.1(a)]. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Prime contractors must add the DIR Registration Number for each of their listed subcontractors to the Subcontractors List AND submit a certificate of registration for their own firm and those of their listed subcontractors upon request by the District. Failure of the bidding prime contractor to list their subcontractors DIR Registration Number on the Subcontractors List at time of bid will result in rejection of their bid as non-responsive.

Refer to the following DIR Website for further information: www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html

PREVAILING WAGES: Prevailing wage requirements apply to all public works projects and must be followed per Article 17 of the General Conditions of this bid.

PROJECT STABILIZATION AGREEMENT (PSA): This project is subject to the Project Stabilization Agreement (PSA) adopted by the Board of Education on July 28, 2009. The complete agreement is available for viewing and downloading at www.sandi.net – Proposition S & Z.

DISABLED VETERAN BUSINESS ENTERPRISE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM: Pursuant to Resolution In Support of Service Disabled Veterans Owned Businesses (SDVOB) and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises (DVBE) approved on May 10, 2011 by the Board of Education, the Bidder is required to satisfy a minimum DVBE participation percentage of at least three percent (3%) for this project. In compliance with this Program, the Bidder shall satisfy all requirements enumerated in the bid package.

Each bid must be submitted on the Bid Form provided in the bid package and shall be accompanied by a satisfactory bid security in the form of either a bid bond executed by the bidder and Surety Company, or a certified or cashier’s check in favor of the San Diego Unified School District, in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of their bid value. Said bid security shall be given to guarantee that the Bidder will execute the contract as specified, within five (5) working days of notification by the District.

The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of 120 days after the date set for the opening of bids. For information regarding bidding, please call 858-522-5831.

PRE-QUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS: Pursuant to Public Contract Code (PCC) §20111.6, each contractor wishing to bid as a prime to the District for projects estimated at $1,000,000 or over, or any subcontractor performing the license classifications of A, B [if performing the work of] C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43 and/or C-46 wishing to submit a bid to a bidding prime contractor must be prequalified in order to bid. You can apply online by going to https://prequal.sandi.net or contact Glenda Burbery at gburbery@sandi.net to request a pre-qualification questionnaire. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the District no later than 10 business days before the bid opening due date. Any questionnaires submitted later than this deadline will not be processed for this Invitation for Bids. The District encourages all general contractors bidding as a prime contractor, and all MEP subcontractors to request a questionnaire, complete it and submit it as soon as possible

SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Arthur S. Hanby, Jr., CPPO, C.P.M., CPPB, A.P.P

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Officer

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Dept.

NO. CZ-16-0043-29

Published: July 17, 2015 La Prensa San Diego

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

The City of San Diego announces the release of an RFP for the lease of City-owned property commonly known as “The Polo Fields” located at 14555 El Camino Real/14955 Via de La Valle. All qualified and interested parties are encouraged to download the RFP at the following link:

http://www.sandiego.gov/real-estate-assets/pdf/rfppolo

Published: July 17, 2015

La Prensa San Diego

AVISO DE DISPONIBILIDAD DEL BORRADOR DE UN REPORTE DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PARA LA ESCUELA AUDUBON (DEL KÍNDER AL 8º GRADO)

PROYECTO DE MODERNIZACIÓN DE TODO EL PLANTEL

17, de julio de 2015

CON ESTA SE AVISA que el Distrito Escolar Unificado de San Diego (el Distrito), como agencia líder, está circulando el borrador de un Reporte de Impacto Ambiental (EIR) para revisión pública de acuerdo con el Decreto de Calidad Ambiental de California (CEQA) para el Proyecto de Modernización de Todo el Plantel en la Escuela Audubon (Del Kínder al 8º grado).

Título del Proyecto: Proyecto de Modernización de Todo el Plantel en la Escuela Audubon (Del Kínder al 8º grado) (ESC. No. 2015041062).

Agencia Líder: Distrito Escolar Unificado de San Diego

Ubicación del Proyecto: El proyecto que se propone tendría lugar en el recinto de la Escuela Audubon (Del Kínder al 8º grado) en la ciudad de San Diego, California. La escuela está ubicada en un sitio de 11 acres, un sitio propiedad del distrito en el # 8111 de la Calle San Vicente.

Descripción del Proyecto: El Distrito propone hacer mejoras a las instalaciones de la Escuela Audubon (Del Kínder al 8º grado) dentro de la comunidad de Skyline-Paradise Hills en la Ciudad de San Diego. El proyecto de modernización de todo el plantel que se propone incluye los siguientes componentes: renovaciones y/o reparaciones a las aulas, baños, sistema de comunicaciones de emergencia, sistema de calefacción/ventilación/aire acondicionado, servicio de alimentos, alumbrado de seguridad en los interiores de los edificios. También habrá mejoras a la circulación del estacionamiento, para peatones, así como seguridad general del plantel con una barda en la entrada del frente y a lo largo de la zona propuesta para el estacionamiento. No se demolerán ni se retirarán edificios; no obstante, el actual edificio de la administración se remodelará y se le hará una adición menor. Los fondos del bono de la Proposición S y Z se usarán para estas mejoras, que son requeridas como parte del lenguaje expresado en el bono. En el borrador del EIR se abordarán estas mejoras.

Efectos Ambientales: Recursos culturales (históricos).

Disponibilidad: El borrador del EIR podrá revisarse en las siguientes ubicaciones:

• Biblioteca Sucursal Skyline Hills, #480 S. Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA 92114, (619) 527-3485;

• Escuela Audubon (Del Kínder al 8º grado) (oficina), #8111 San Vicente Street, San Diego, CA 92114, (619) 344-5800;

• Distrito Escolar Unificado de San Diego (Anexo del Centro de Operaciones de la Planta Física, Oficina 5), #4860 de la Calle Ruffner, San Diego, CA 92111, (858) 627-7298; y,

• En línea en: http://www.sandi.net/page/948.

Comentarios: Los comentarios escritos referentes al borrador del EIR deberán dirigirse a Aaron Brownwood en ICF International, 525 B Street, Suite 1700, San Diego, CA 92101; y deberán recibirse a más tardar el 17 de agosto de 2015 (el período de revisión pública es del 17 de julio al 17 de agosto, 2015). Se preparará un EIR final que incorpore los comentarios públicos para consideración de la Mesa Directiva de Educación del distrito en una junta programada de la mesa directiva en el otoño de 2015.

Para mayores informes, contacten a Kathryn Ferrell, coordinadora ambiental y directora del proyecto al (858) 627-7298 ó en: kferrell@sandi.net. Para informarse de la junta de la Mesa Directiva del Distrito Escolar Unificado de San Diego, llamen a la oficina de la mesa al (619) 725-5550, o visiten el sitio electrónico de la Mesa Directiva de Educación en: www.sandi.net/boe.

La oficina de la mesa también tiene información sobre la forma en que los individuos/grupos pueden informar a la mesa y/o hablar en la junta de la mesa directiva.

Published: July 17, 2015 La Prensa San Diego