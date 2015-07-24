Minority Contracting Opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that the San Diego Unified School District, acting by and through its governing board, will receive sealed bids for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation, equipment, and services to:

VERNAL POOL MITIGATION, RESTORATION AND ENHANCEMENT AND MAINTENANCE MONITORING FOR SALK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

A mandatory site visit is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on JULY 30, 2015 at parking lot (west side of Parkdale), Challenger Middle School, 10810 Parkdale Avenue, San Diego, CA 92121. After examination of McAuliffe Site, site visit attendees will proceed to the Carroll Canyon Site. Please see attached ad for deltail (No.CC-16-0272-57).

All bids must be received at or before 1:00 p.m. on AUGUST 20, 2015, at the Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Department, 2351 Cardinal Lane, Bldg. M, San Diego, CA 92123, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The project estimate is between $2.3 million and $2.6 million. This is not a PSA project, but still requires prequalification. The District requires that Bidders possess any of the following classification(s) of California State Contractors License(s), valid and in good standing, at the time of bid opening and contract award: A.

All late bids shall be deemed non-responsive and not opened. Each bid shall be in accordance with all terms, conditions, plans, specifications and any other documents that comprise the bid package. The Bid and Contract Documents are available in three formats, hard copy, CD, or online from Plan Well. Hard copy bid documents are available at ARC Document Solutions, LLC, 1200 4th Avenue (4th and B Street), San Diego, CA 92101, phone number 619-232-8440, for a refundable payment of Three Hundred Dollars ($300) per set; CD’s are available for a non-refundable charge of $50. Payments shall be made by check payable to SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. If the payment for Bid and Contract Documents is refundable, refunds will be processed by the District only if the Bid and Contract Documents, including all addendums, are returned intact and in good order to ARC within ten (10) days of the issuance of the Final Bid Tabulation. Online documents are available for download free of charge on PlanWell through ARC. Go to www.crplanwell.com, click on Public Planroom, search SDUSD (Questions? 714-424-8525). All bids shall be submitted on bid forms furnished by the District in the bid package beginning July 21, 2015. Bid packages will not be faxed.

SENATE BILL (SB) 854 REQUIREMENTS: Effective July 1, 2014, no contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal, or awarded a contract for a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code §1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code §1771.1(a)]. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. Prime contractors must add the DIR Registration Number for each of their listed subcontractors to the Subcontractors List AND submit a certificate of registration for their own firm and those of their listed subcontractors upon request by the District.

Failure of the bidding prime contractor to list their subcontractors DIR Registration Number on the Subcontractors List at time of bid will result in rejection of their bid as non-responsive.

Refer to the following DIR Website for further information: www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html

PREVAILING WAGES: Prevailing wage requirements apply to all public works projects and must be followed per Article 17 of the General Conditions of this bid.

DISABLED VETERAN BUSINESS ENTERPRISE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM: Pursuant to Resolution In Support of Service Disabled Veterans Owned Businesses (SDVOB) and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises (DVBE) approved on May 10, 2011 by the Board of Education, the Bidder is required to satisfy a minimum DVBE participation percentage of at least three percent (3%) for this project. In compliance with this Program, the Bidder shall satisfy all requirements enumerated in the bid package.

Each bid must be submitted on the Bid Form provided in the bid package and shall be accompanied by a satisfactory bid security in the form of either a bid bond executed by the bidder and Surety Company, or a certified or cashier’s check in favor of the San Diego Unified School District, in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of their bid value. Said bid security shall be given to guarantee that the Bidder will execute the contract as specified, within five (5) working days of notification by the District.

The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of 120 days after the date set for the opening of bids. For information regarding bidding, please call 858-522-5831.

PRE-QUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS: Pursuant to Public Contract Code (PCC) §20111.6, each contractor wishing to bid as a prime to the District for projects estimated at $1,000,000 or over, or any subcontractor performing the license classifications of A, B [if performing the work of] C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43 and/or C-46 wishing to submit a bid to a bidding prime contractor must be prequalified in order to bid. You can apply online by going to https://prequal.sandi.net or contact Glenda Burbery at gburbery@sandi.net to request a pre-qualification questionnaire. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the District no later than 10 business days before the bid opening due date. Any questionnaires submitted later than this deadline will not be processed for this Invitation for Bids. The District encourages all general contractors bidding as a prime contractor, and all MEP subcontractors to request a questionnaire, complete it and submit it as soon as possible

SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Arthur S. Hanby, Jr., CPPO, C.P.M., CPPB, A.P.P

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Officer

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Dept.

NO. CC-16-0272-57

Published: July 24, 2015 La Prensa San Diego

REQUEST FOR BIDS & NOTICE OF INTEREST

Psomas is seeking certified SLBE/ELBE firms for the

City of San Diego

As-Needed Transportation Engineering Services – City Funded

(Contract Number: H156531)

Bid Date: August 14, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

Requested disciplines include:

Geotechnical Engineer, Traffic Engineer, Landscape Architect, ADA Consulting, Environmental Support, and Utility Services

All interested firms should e-mail a two-page firm overview with recent

San Diego experience to brusso@psomas.com no later than August 7, 2015

Published: July 24, 31,2015 La Prensa San Diego

AVISO DE INTENCIÓN DE ADOPTAR UNA DECLARACIÓN NEGATIVA MITIGADA

ESCUELA GRANT K-8

PROYECTO DE MODERNIZACIÓN DE TODO EL PLANTEL

24 de junio de 2015

AQUÍ SE AVISA que el Distrito Escolar Unificado de San Diego (el Distrito), como agencia líder, está circulando para revisión pública el borrador de una Declaración Negativa Mitigada (en inglés MND) de acuerdo con el Decreto de Calidad Ambiental de California (en inglés CEQA) para el Proyecto de Modernización de Todo el Plantel (en inglés WSM) propuesto para la Escuela Grant K-8.

Título del Proyecto: Proyecto de Modernización de Todo el Plantel de la Escuela Grant K-8

Ubicación del Proyecto: El sitio del proyecto está ubicado en el #1425 de Washington Place, San Diego, CA 92103, y dentro de la Zona de Planificación de la Comunidad de Uptown. Los usos del suelo de la zona son predominantemente residenciales, pero también incluyen espacios abiertos. El sitio del proyecto está delimitado por unidades residenciales unifamiliares y multifamiliares al norte y al este, al oeste el Parque Pioneer, y al sur un cañón de espacio abierto y la Calle Washington. El uso del sitio del proyecto está designado en el Plan General para “el plantel escolar existente” y su zonificación es residencial (RS-1-7).

Descripción del Proyecto: El distrito propone una modernización de todo el plantel (WSM) en el terreno de la Escuela Grant K-8, que se implementaría en cuatro fases en un período de aproximadamente 20 años. La propuesta WSM reemplazaría un número de viejos edificios existentes en el plantel y también incluiría la construcción de nuevas aulas, instalaciones deportivas y administrativas, así como varias otras mejoras.

Las capacidad de inscripciones existentes es de aproximadamente 768 alumnos con 35 aulas. No obstante, deberá advertirse que actualmente la escuela no está funcionando a su capacidad total de inscripciones. Las inscripciones existentes en la Escuela Grant, K- 8º, son de 717 alumnos (año escolar 2014-2015). La propuesta WSM del plantel existente reemplazaría las aulas existentes con nuevas aulas modernizadas y no habría un cambio neto en el número de aulas. Al terminar la modernización, la capacidad de inscripciones sería de aproximadamente 770 alumnos con 35 aulas. Si bien la capacidad estimada de inscripciones aumentaría mínimamente (menos del 1%), las inscripciones futuras que se proyectan para la escuela serían de menos de 770 alumnos. Como tal, el proyecto que se propone no aumentaría la capacidad existente de la escuela ni el número neto de aulas.

Disponibilidad: el borrador de la Declaración MND puede revisarse en las siguientes ubicaciones:

▪ Biblioteca de la Ciudad de San Diego, Sucursal Mission Hills, #925 de la Calle W. Washington, San Diego, CA 92103;

▪ Escuela Grant K-8 (oficina administrativa), #1425 de Washington Place, San Diego, CA 92103;

▪ Distrito Escolar Unificado de San Diego (Anexo de Operaciones de la Planta Física, Oficina 5), #4860 de la Calle Ruffner, San Diego, CA 92111, (858) 627-7298; and,

▪ En línea en: http://www.sandi.net/page/948.

Comentarios: Los comentarios por escrito referentes al borrador de la MND deberán dirigirse a Kathie Washington, BRG Consulting, Inc., 304 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101, y deberán recibirse a más tardar el 19 de julio de 2015 (el período de revisión pública es del 19 de junio al 19 de julio de 2015). Se preparará una Declaración MND que incorpore los comentarios del público para consideración de la Mesa Directiva de Educación del distrito en una futura audiencia pública en el otoño 2015.

Para mayores informes, contacte a Kathryn Ferrell, coordinadora ambiental y administradora del proyecto al (858) 627-7298 ó en kferrell@sandi.net. Para enterarse de la fecha y hora de la junta de la Mesa Directiva de Educación del Distrito Escolar Unificado de San Diego, llame a la Oficina de la Mesa Directiva al (619) 725-5550, o visite el sitio electrónico de la Mesa Directiva en www.sandi.net/boe. La Oficina de la Mesa también tiene información sobre la forma en que los individuos/ grupos pueden informar a la mesa directiva y/o para hablar en la junta.

Published: July 24, 2015 La Prensa San Diego