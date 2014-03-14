MiraCosta College Presents Film ‘Latinos Beyond Reel’

MiraCosta College’s Oceanside Campus will host a free screening of the film “Latinos Beyond Reel” on Friday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. The evening will feature a guest appearance by the film’s producer, Lorena Manriquez.

“Latinos Beyond Reel” examines how U.S. news and entertainment media portray Latinos. Drawing on the insights of Latino scholars, journalists, community leaders, actors, directors and producers, a pattern of gross misrepresentation and under-representation is uncovered. In an industry where Latinos rarely appear, they are often shown as gangsters and Mexican bandits, harlots and prostitutes, drug dealers, welfare-leeching illegals, and ultimately as a drain and threat to American society.

MiraCosta College is located at 1 Barnard Drive in Ocean-side. The event will be held in the Concert Hall (Bldg. 2400). Parking is free in any student lot.