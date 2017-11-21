National City Families Receive Thanksgiving Dinners

By Mario A. Cortez

This week, National City families in need received thanksgiving dinners through giveaways held by City agencies in conjunction with members of the community and local businesses.

On Monday, Nov. 20, National City Mayor Ron Morrison’s Office gave away over 500 turkey dinners to pre-selected families selected by community organizations and educational institutions.

“It gives the opportunity for families that otherwise would not be able to have their Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving feast to enjoy a good dinner,” said Morrison. “To be able to provide a family the experience of this dinner is important and might be something that many take for granted.”

The Mayor’s Office giveaway also benefitted Navy families, which make up a significant part of this city’s community and are often in financial need.

“It’s surprising to see how many single moms and dads we have in the Navy, serving our country, at low pay levels living in National City,” Morrison stated. “Their rent basically takes up all of their paycheck.”

Donations and funds for Monday’s giveaway were provided by local businesses and a military contractor.

The following day, Tuesday, Nov. 21, the National City Police officers held their 14th annual Thanksgiving Giveaway. This event donated turkeys and fixings to 50 families in need selected by the National School District.

Sergeant Chris Sullivan of the National City Police Department spoke to La Prensa San Diego about this giveaway and how it helps the Police Department come closer to the community.

“(The NCPD) strives to be open and available and to engage with the community,” Sullivan shared. “We want to show a side of policing that is not often seen on TV.”

Starting at 8 a.m., families began to receive their Thanksgiving dinners, which were donated by local businesses and residents of National City. Local police officers, elected officials, and other volunteers were on site to help with handing out these dinners.

Sullivan also shared that volunteers helped deliver turkey dinners to nine local families who could not attend the event due to varied circumstances.

“We made it a point to go out and give them their dinner so that they can also enjoy Thanksgiving and the holiday season,” Sullivan mentioned. “Some may take Thanksgiving dinner for granted, but for these families in need, it means the world.”