National City Kids Receive New Backpacks and Supplies

By Mario A. Cortez

Children at elementary schools in National City received new backpacks and school supplies as part of the National City Police Department’s fourth annual school supply giveaway this week.

The giveaway held this Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Central and El Toyon elementary schools benefited a total of 1,100 children who received pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, glue sticks, rulers, and notebooks inside new backpacks.

The items distributed were collected by the National City Police Officers Association through partnerships with local civic organizations and businesses in the area with the intent of addressing any needs caused by cuts to classrooms from State budgets in the district with the lowest per capita income in the county.

“All students need an opportunity to get the best education they can,” said National City Police Chief Manny Rodriguez. “It is our community’s hope that by providing these basic supplies to our students, they will have the opportunity to excel this school year with confidence.”

Volunteer groups made up of parents and police officers caravanned out to both school sites, where they set up tables with the school materials for the students to take.

Central Elementary principal Steven Sanchez calls the collaboration between the National School District and the National City Police Officers Association a fantastic one and noted it sets a good example of teamwork to the kids.

“Providing the tools for students to be successful is important for all our schools and to see the kiddos’ smiling faces is great and helps foster community,” Sanchez remarked.

NCPD Sergeant Chris Sullivan noted that while this year’s giveaway items were collected in the same manner as in previous years, the event had to be held back due to a number of factors.

Additional supplies were given out at eight other campuses within the National School District.