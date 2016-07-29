NCLR Celebrates its Annual Summit

By Mario A. Cortez

This week, the most influential and involved individuals, companies, and organizations working to advance Latino causes gathered at the National Council of La Raza (NCLR)Annual Conference in Orlando, Fla.

During the four-day conference, attendees were able to engage in workshops and discussion of the greatest issues facing Latinos today and also listen to prominent speakers.

This year featured speakers such as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, activist and actor Wilson Cruz, among others.

Senator Warren, who was once rumored to be Hillary Clinton’s choice for Vice President, took the opportunity to acknowledge issues facing Latinos going into the November presidential elections.

“Latino workers earn less than white workers and African American workers,” said Warren to attendees. “That means raise the minimum wage, enforce overtime pay, pass sick leave and family leave and schedules that work.”

Senator Warren also took shots at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during her time on stage. Warren described trump as weak, thin-skinned, small, insecure, money-grubbing, and “a man who will never be president of the United States.”

The work of outstanding Latinos was also recognized by the association during the annual summit.

“NCLR is proud to honor this accomplished group of individuals and organizations for the measurable strides they have made to empower our community,” said NCLR President and CEO Janet Murguia.

Among the recipients of NCLR’s awards were Telemundo journalist and anchor Maria Celeste Arraras, world boxing champion and LGBTQ activist Orlando “Phenom” Cruz, activist Sylvia Mendez, and immigrant empowerment non-profit Hispanic Unity of Florida Inc were some of the outstanding people and entities being recognized by the NCLR.

“The collective reach and impact of their work continues to transform the lives of many Latinos, and speaks volumes of our ability to drive meaningful change in our society,” said Murguía.