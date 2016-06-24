New Border Patrol Chief Breaks with 92 Year Tradition

By Alexandra Mendoza

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Gil Kerlikowske announced the arrival of FBI veteran Mark Morgan as the new Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

This marks the first time in 92 years that the federal government has selected a Border Patrol outsider to lead the border enforcement agency.

“It is my great privilege and honor to be selected to serve with the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol and to lead this great organization,” said new Chief Mark Morgan in a press release.

In that same press release, CBP indicated that the selection was based upon a nationwide search process that produced an extremely qualified group of law enforcement executives within the Border Patrol and among other federal law enforcement agencies.

Kerlikowske, who since his arrival has stated that he wanted to improve transparency at the agency, stated that Morgan’s appointment comes at a very significant time for both CBP and the Border Patrol.

“The important role that CBP has in securing our border and protecting civil rights and civil liberties is evidenced every day in the actions of our personnel,” added the Commissioner, who also highlighted the law enforcement experience the new Chief will now apply at this 21,000-agent agency.

Mark Morgan boasts a 20-year career with the FBI, including an assignment as Special Agent in charge of the El Paso Division, in addition to experience in other law enforcement agencies. In addition, in 2014 he was provisionally in charge of CBP’s Internal Affairs office, where reports of excessive force by Border Patrol agents were investigated.

The announcement was well-received by human rights organizations, such as the Southern Border Communities Coalition, as they see it as an important step towards changes within the agency.

“The unprecedented decision to appoint a non-Border Patrol agent to lead one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the country is welcomed news for southern border residents,” expressed Southern Border Communities Coalition Director Christian Ramirez.

“The selection of Chief Morgan signals a recognition of the urgent need to make a clean break from the culture of violence and impunity that has plagued the U.S. Border Patrol,” he added.

The activist went on to say that they hope to be able to work with the new Chief to make sure that measures to ensure transparency and accountability are implemented.

The National Border Patrol Council, in a statement published on their website, indicated that while they are “disappointed” with the fact the CBP Commissioner “broke with 92 years of tradition” and pass over candidates within Border Patrol, they look forward to working with the new Chief.

Mark Morgan takes over the position formerly held by Michael Fisher, who announced his retirement last year after five years of service as Chief. Since then, Deputy Chief Ronald Vitiello had served as interim Chief.