New DMV Regulations

By Estephania Baez

Starting on January 1st, ten new/updated regulations issued by the California Department of Motor Vehicles will start going into effect. One of these regulations will mainly affect Baja California residents applying for a California Driver’s License.

“It will go into effect on July 1st, but everything is already being set up. It sets forth that anyone applying for a driver’s license for the first time in California will have to show proof that they are residing in California. This will not change anything for undocumented persons who can apply for their license under Bill AB60, as this law already requires them to show California proof-of-address”, informed Armando Botello, Media Relations director at the California DMV.

One of the most controversial new regulations has to do with motorized skateboards and bicycles.

“One of the key laws taking effect this year has to do with the electrically-powered skateboards that are the hot trend right now. Anyone riding them must be at least 16 years old; they also must adhere to all laws regarding driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, so they can be subject to testing if they are suspected of being drunk while riding these scooters”, added Armando Botello.

The above-mentioned Electrically Motorized Skateboard law defines “electrically motorized board,” and restricts their operation on public facilities, requires boards to be equipped with safety equipment, and authorizes cities and counties to regulate their use. It also makes it a crime to operate an electrically motorized board while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In addition, the law limits the board’s operation to individuals 16 years or older, requires operators to wear a bicycle helmet, wear safety equipment to increase visibility at night, and limits their operation to roads with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less. A conviction for violating this law is punishable by a fine of up $250.

Most applicants, however, say they were unaware of the new regulations, while others expressed their frustration with the long wait times for getting anything done at the DMV.

“I didn’t know… I wasn’t informed about absolutely anything”, shared Arely Fraijo, who had come to the San Ysidro DMV to renew her tags.

“The issue here is that they are taking too long! I am here for two permits, I got number 50, and I’ve been here for two hours already, so, you spend too much time here; now, if you come later so it will be quicker, after 3 they only let you do one process”, indicated Armando Lapuente.

Another change is that the Ignition Interlock Device Pilot Project has been extended until July 1st, 2017; under this regulation, any person convicted for driving under the influence must install a breathalyzer-activated ignition device in their vehicle for five months upon a first offense, 12 months for a second offense, 24 months for a third offense, and 36 months for a fourth or subsequent offenses. The pilot project was originally scheduled to come to an end on January 1st, 2016.

An amendment to the Traffic Amnesty Law changes the criteria for a person to be eligible for the traffic citation amnesty program. A person is eligible for the traffic amnesty program if he or she has not made any payments after September 30, 2015, to a collection program for fines or bail already due.

There is also a new law regarding the use of earbuds or headsets, which makes it unlawful to wear headsets, earplug, or earphones on both ears while operating a motor vehicle or a bicycle. This prohibition does not apply to persons operating authorized emergency vehicles or construction equipment.

The Pedal-Powered Vehicle law expands the definition of pedicab to include a four-wheeled device that is pedal-powered, has a seating capacity for eight or more passengers, cannot travel in excess of 15 miles per hour, and is being used for transporting passengers for hire.

A new law regarding electric bicycles will require manufacturers to certify that the electric bicycles comply with specified requirements. Electric bicycle riders will be able to use roads similar to other bicycle riders.

Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) will now be required to participate in the DMV’s Employer Pull Notice Program. A TNC is a company that provides prearranged transportation services for compensation using an online-enabled application or platform, to connect drivers using their personal vehicles with passengers. The program will provide each TNC with a report showing a driver’s current public record, as recorded by the department, and immediate notifications of moving violations, accidents, driver license suspensions, revocations, and other actions taken against the driving privilege.

Also new this year is the California New Motor Voter Program, which creates an automatic voter registration process for qualified individuals who apply for a driver license or identification card, or submit a change of address to the DMV.

The Consumer Protection Law requires “buy-here-pay-here” used car dealers to make certain disclosures and notices to a buyer when a vehicle is sold with tracking and starter interrupt technology installed.

Perhaps the most talked about new regulation is the California Residency Requirement. Starting on July 1st, 2016, all applicants for an original driver’s license or identification card will be required to provide proof of California state residency.

The full text for these and other regulations is available on the official California Department of Motor Vehicles website at: www.dmv.ca.gov