‘Not My President’ Say SWC Students

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Dozens of Southwestern College students rallied and marched at the Chula Vista campus to protest against President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the polls on Thursday, November 17.

Protesters chanted “no justice, no peace,” and “si se puede,” as they marched through school grounds for approximately one hour. The protest also included a rally before and after the march.

“It takes a lot of courage and bravery to be here,” said protest organizer, Abigail Flores, at the rally. “I want to commend you for keeping this protest peaceful.”

Protesters held signs with messages in both Spanish and English.

The protest was held a day after hundreds of people, mostly students from San Diego City College and San Diego High School, marched through Downtown San Diego streets, also to protest Trump’s presidential victory.

“I decided to organize this event not only to protest against this man who is president-elect, but also to fight against racism, and all the injustices that are happening in our country and against our Hispanic community,” Flores added. “I don’t want that my mom has to always tell me to be careful when I go out because of who the president is.”

Members of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) were also present at the protest.

“We are here to let you know how to protect your rights while protesting,” ACLU community organizer Gerrlyn Gacao said. “Know your rights, and engage in more education, this is really critical to building our power.”

Dina Alayan, a SWC student and protester, said she decided attend the protest because she likes to be part of the community.

“It’s not right what people like Donald Trump are saying. He is an enabler, and he is encouraging hate crime against minorities and people who are different,” Alayan said. “I decided to stand up, and use my voice to talk about my rights which is something you really don’t see nowadays. People need to wake up because Trump’s ideology is dangerous. We shouldn’t just let it go, we should stand up against it.”

SWC Associated Student Organization (ASO) President Mona Dibas encouraged others to not only protest but also to do more for the community and create change.

“I didn’t come here as the ASO President, I came here as Mona Dibas, as a student, a citizen, an American who is afraid for her future and the future of others,” Dibas said. “I’m afraid for the African-American community, the Latino community, the Filipino community, the LGBT community, my Muslim community, and all other minorities communities for what our future holds.”