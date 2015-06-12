Obituary: Goyo Flores

San Diego Community Activist, Producer, Director, Actor, Theater Arts Professor, and Special Forces Vietnam Veteran Dies

Gregorio Flores or “Goyo” as he was well known, enlisted in the U.S. Army and volunteered for airborne and Special Forces earning the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Medical Badge. He served a total of 10 years in the Special Forces Regiment as a medical specialist.

Flores was a co-founder of Teatro Tlaquetzque and co-founder of the Latino Ensemble of San Diego. He was a former member of El Teatro de la Esperanza, taught theatre for the Sweetwater School District, Mesa College; School for the Creative and Performing Arts, Centro Cultural de la Raza, Santa Barbara School District, Chula Vista Elementary Schools, and Southwestern College. Flores was president of Chronos Theatre Group, and was Chapter President of the Special Forces Association, Chapter LXXV (75). He died at home in the company of his family on May 24th, the day before Memorial Day.

Flores was born in Brawley, California and grew up in Calexico and San Diego. As a child he worked in the fields and throughout high school worked many odd jobs. He was a member of the Calexico High School football team and School Marching Band and proudly performed in the Rose Bowl Parade.

In the midst of the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the US Army and served with the following units: Company A, 3rd SFG(A) at Fort Bragg, NC; Company C, 5th SFG(A) in the Republic of Vietnam (From July 1969 to July 1970, served as the Senior Medic at the SF/CIDG camp A-108 Minh Long); and Company C, 2nd Battalion, 12th SFG(A), USAR in San Diego, CA.

His numerous military honors also include: the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Vietnamese Gallantry Cross, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Parachutist Badge, Vietnamese Parachutist Badge, and ROK Parachutist Badge. Army Presidential Unit Citation, Army Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, and the Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Citation.

After his service, Flores worked in the medical field in different positions before going to college on the GI Bill. He attended City and Mesa College and was active in the Chicano movement and Farmworker struggle. He transferred to UCSD as an anthropology major. During his first semester, he took a Chicano Theatre class with Dr. Jorge Huerta and had an epiphany. He realized his calling, changed his major, auditioned for everything, and discovered his passion for theater.

Flores received his Bachelor of Arts in Drama from the University of California at San Diego and a Master of Arts in Theatre Arts from San Diego State University. He played numerous theater productions and also directed. Flores loved teaching and was fortunate to work in the field as well; he managed to act, direct, and helped write with Teatro Esperanza in Santa Barbara.

He continued to act and direct and while directing La Victima, realized that many young Chicanos today are not aware of the struggle for acting and production opportunities. In an effort to educate and promote Chicanos in theater, Flores began to guest lecture and teach Chicano History and Teatro.

Flores was well respected and loved by all who knew him. He leaves a legacy of honorable service to his country, service to his community and his art; he will be truly missed by his family, friends, and the Green Beret brotherhood. He served his nation with honor – De Oppresso Liber.

Flores is survived by his beloved wife Olga Villanueva-Flores, their daughter Alejandra, her husband Shawn Morikami, his grandson Joaquin, their son Gregorio Flores III, brothers, sisters, and many extended family members. Internment is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2015 at Miramar National Cemetery.