OBITUARY: Mr. Jesus Macias Garcia July 6 1928 Oct. 19-2015

Viewing Friday Oct. 23, 4-8pm at Poway Bernardo Mortuary



Mass: Saturday Oct. 24, 1pm our lady of Mt Carmel, San Diego Rancho Pengsquitos

Mr. Garcia served as the District Director for Caltrans District 11 from Sept. 1988-Oct. 1993. During that time he directed 1,400 employees and administered an annual transportation budget of more than $400 million.

His career foundation was formed shortly after serving as a U.S. Navy Officer, graduating in the top five percent of his class at Officer Candidate School in Newport Rhode Island. He earned his BSCE Civil Engineering Degree from University of Arizona and followed with a Master’s Degree in Transportaion Planing from UC Davis.

The Garcia Conference Room located at the Caltrans District 11 Office Compex in Old Town San Diego is named in his honor.