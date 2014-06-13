“I’m delighted that it’s a case of third world finals lucky for me,” Ochoa told FIFA.com after Mexico had got off to a winning start in Group A, beating Cameroon 1-0. “I’m pleased I was able to help out my team-mates on the pitch and to have made my debut at last.”

Getting a start like this has calmed our nerves. The team’s only going to get stronger. Guillermo Ochoa

The man they call Memo made the trip to Germany 2006 as his country’s third-choice keeper. By the time South Africa 2010 came around he was in superb form and seemed set to start the competition, only for Javier Aguirre to hand the gloves to Oscar Perez. Not even that setback made him lose faith in the number 13, which he wore with pride in finally fulfilling his dream in Brazil.

