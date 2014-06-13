Getting a start like this has calmed our nerves. The team’s only going to get stronger.
The man they call Memo made the trip to Germany 2006 as his country’s third-choice keeper. By the time South Africa 2010 came around he was in superb form and seemed set to start the competition, only for Javier Aguirre to hand the gloves to Oscar Perez. Not even that setback made him lose faith in the number 13, which he wore with pride in finally fulfilling his dream in Brazil.
