Out And About San Diego

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo

GABO: The Creation of Gabriel García Márquez Brings the Master’s Words to Life in Documentary



If you’ve read him, you know his words have the power to submerge readers into a world of imagination and possibilities, his stories inspire, and his literature is read by thousands around the globe; his novels have become film and he became a Literature Nobel Prize Winner. Whether fiction or non-fiction, Gabriel García Márquez’s work offers a sort of storytelling ability that very few writers of our time have been able to accomplish. Each of his literary pieces are a remarkable chronicle of a time in society, and now his story is the one being told.

“A law-school dropout and political journalist who grew up in the poverty and violence of northern Colombia, Gabriel García Márquez became the writer of globally celebrated, critically-acclaimed books including Love in the Time of Cholera and One Hundred Years of Solitude. Known as “Gabo” to all of Latin America, Gabriel García Márquez’s sensual, “magical” sensibility led him to the forefront of the political struggles of the 1970s and 1980s—including a pivotal and previously unknown role in negotiations between Cuban leader Fidel Castro and American President Bill Clinton—and into the hearts of readers across the world”, is the film’s sinopsis in short.

“GABO offers a well-rounded portrait of one of Latin America’s literary titans, Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Those unfamiliar with his works will be inspired to pick up a copy of one of his masterpieces and aficionados will gain an enhanced understanding of how key events in his life inspired his texts” assures Ethan Van Thillo, Executive Director and Founder of Media Arts Center San Diego.

His story has certainly caught your interest, and to our luck the Media Arts Center’s Digital Gym Cinema is proudly presenting “GABO: The Creation of Gabriel García Márquez” for a week’s run, you shouldn’t miss this rare opportunity. If you’re concerned about Digital Gym not meeting your standards, don’t worry there’s enough space for you to be comfy as if you were at the movie theater and there’s a concession stand where you can purchase snacks, refreshments, and yes, popcorn.

“Audience members should feel that the Digital Gym Cinema is the premier home for Latino cinema. We provide an intimate cinematic space that re-affirms that Latin American cinema is multi-faceted, exciting, and wholly beautiful. Our hopes are that the Latino community in San Diego feels connected to their culture and traditions by watching a film in our cinema” said Van Thillo.

Digital Gym Cinema Showtimes for GABO: The Creation of Gabriel García Márquez:

Friday, November 20: 1:00

Saturday, November 21: 1:45

Sunday, November 22: 5:00, 9:20

Monday, November 23: 7:15

Tuesday, November 24: 3:00

Wednesday, November 25: 4:00, 6:00

Thursday, November 26: 3:30, 5:30

Tickets are $11 GA/ $8.50 Students and Seniors/ $7.50 Members. Digital Gym CINEMA in North Park. 2921 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104. Off 805 Freeway on corner of 30th Street and El Cajon Blvd. www.digitalgym.org/buy-tickets/

FESTIVALS & PARADES

The 69th Annual Mother Goose Parade: Sat. Nov. 21, 10 AM -3 PM This year the largest parade of its kind in the east county, will honor superheroes. This year, the Mother Goose Parade is only one year shy of turning 70 and it’s as great as ever, expecting over 2,500 people in attendance from all over San Diego. Be sure to arrive early to save a spot. This is the largest parade of its type west of the Mississippi and includes over 100 colorful and exciting parade entries in the form of vibrantly elaborate floats, a number of marching bands, spectacular giant helium balloons, clowns, eloquent equestrians, special guests -one being Santa Claus, who makes an appearance as the parade concludes. The event is FREE, for details visit www.mgpelcajon.com or call (619) 444-8712

If you’re in the area, beware of the following street closures as the parade makes its route through these streets.

Street closures include:

Ballantyne – from

Madison to Main

Avocado – Main to Lexington

Park – Magnolia to Ballantyne

Main – Ballantyne to Johnson

Johnson – Main to

Fletcher Parkway

Arnele – Johnson to Jackman

Jackman – Arnele to Petree

Note: Streets will shut down starting at 7:30 a.m. and begin opening up approximately 12 noon.

SPORTS

San Diego Chargers VS. Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 -9:30 PM

This Sunday, put on your bolts jersey and cheer on the Chargers as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The parking lot will open 5 hours before kick-off with a number of pre-game festivities and Qualcomm Stadium will open its gates approximately 90 minutes before the game. Qualcomm Stadium 9449 Friars Rd San Diego, CA 92108 www.chargers.com for ticket information.

ARTS & THEATRE

An Evening with David Sedaris: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7 PM The talented writer-comedian, David Sedaris makes his way back to San Diego as he celebrates the paperback release of his book “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls” at the Balboa Theatre. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com

Beauty and the Beast Nov. 24-25, 27, 28, 29 7 PM The extraordinary classic Disney story of Belle and her beloved beast will be presented in theatrical form for a weeklong run at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Be sure to get your tickets at ticketmaster.com

TODDLER FUN

ScholarShare’s Toddler Time: Sensory Senstations: Friday, Nov. 20 10 – 11 AM The New Children’s Museum hosts facilitated toddler programming every Friday. The program values the whole child and supports healthy bodies and minds, with music, movement and social play for young children four years and under. It’s FREE with cost of admission. 200 W Island Ave San Diego, CA 92101 Lower lever -Party Place. (619) 233-8792.

Looking ahead

White Christmas Musical: Nov. 27 -29 It’s the season to be jolly, so get ready for Christmas fun with the musical White Christmas offering varied hours and pricing at Spreckels Theatre just in time to kick off the holiday spirit.

ScholarShare’s Toddler Time: Finger Painting: Friday, Nov. 27 10 -11:30 AM It’s a paint party! Let your toddler experiment with new colors and textures at the New Children’s Museum. For children four years and under. It’s FREE with cost of admission. 200 W Island Ave San Diego, CA 92101 Lower lever -Party Place. (619) 233-8792.

San Diego State Aztecs vs Nevada Reno Wolfpacks: Sat. Nov. 28 at 7:45 PM Wear your favorite black and red to show your support for the SDSU Aztec football team against the Nevada Reno Wolfpacks at Qualcomm Stadium. More info at sdsu.edu