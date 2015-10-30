OUT AROUND TOWN

Cross Border Terminal

UCSD’s Center for US –Mexican Studies held a dinner event Thursday night at the new Cross Border Xpress near the Otay Mesa border crossing. The event gave VIP tours to the new terminal that will allow travelers to park on the US side and walk across a skybridge to TJ airport. Local VIPs included Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas and Mexico’s Consul General in SD, Remedios Gomez Arnau.

Billionaire Among Us

Boston’s Sam Zell was also on hand at the cross border terminal Thursday night. Zell is an investor behind this unique transborder airport terminal. Zell used to own the Tribune Company, owner of the LA Times newspaper, as well as the Chicago Cubs. It’s not often that a billionaire invests in a local project, showing some strong potential for the private airport terminal bridge.

Faulconer Gets A Race

Democrat Gretchen Newsom has thrown her hat in the ring as a long-shot candidate against San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. Newsom is President of the Ocean Beach Town Council and political director for the local IBEW electricians union. So far no well-known Dems have shown an interest in challenging the Mayor. It’s too early to know if someone with more political clout will jump in, but time is running out.

City Pays Filner Claims

The City of San Diego this week agreed to pay $99k to two woman who accused former Mayor Bob Filner of sexual harassment. This comes after the city paid $250,000 last year to another accuser. At least 4 more cases are pending. Filner resigned in August 2013 which led to the election of Kevin Faulconer.

