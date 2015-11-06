OUT AROUND TOWN

MAAC Celebrates 50 One of San Diego’s leading community service organizations had a 50th Anniversary Celebration Thursday. MAAC Project San Diego offers low-income housing to needy families, child development services, community charter school, and economic development programs. MAAC has served more than 1 million San Diegans. Here’s to another 50 years of service!

Atkins Fights Block Outgoing Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins is now running against fellow Democrat Marty Block for his Senate seat. Atkins was the 1st San Diegan to serve as Speaker; Block is a former educator. Both are popular. Bets are Block eventually bows out to pressure not to have a Dem v Dem brawl. Surely he’ll get a plumb, high paid appointment in Sacramento to hold him over for a later run.

Mr. Gloria Goes To Sac Todd Gloria, San Diego City Councilman and short-term interim mayor, is running to replace Atkins in the Assembly. As soon as he jumped in he cleared the Democratic field and should coast into the seat. The District leans Dem. Sharp and hard working, Gloria will likely move up fast in the world of Sacramento. Another Speaker from SD in the future?

Code Enforcement UP San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is increasing funding to investigate code violations reported by renters, including very dangerous conditions. This is good for under served communities with high renter numbers. Thank you Mayor for protecting our working familes.

