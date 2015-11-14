OUT AROUND TOWN

Angels Celebrate

Last Saturday night, Border Angels held its annual Awards Dinner at the Wyndham Bayfront Hotel to honor Julie Chavez and Peter Schey. Julie, a granddaughter of Cesar Chavez, is a Latino Liasion at the White House. Schey is the director of the Human Rights Center in LA that has fought legal battles for the community including against Prop 187. Congrats to Enrique Morones on his continuing work to protect immigrant families from death and discrimination.

Villaraigosa Leads

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa leads in a Field poll for CA Gov in the 2018 election. Yes, they are already polling for a race that’s 3 years away! That race will most likely also include Dems Lt. Gov Gavin Newsom, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, but some GOPers are now mentioning SD Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Ghost of Governor Past

The GOP hasn’t won a Governor’s race since 1994 when a plain vanilla San Diegan did it. Pete Wilson. Wilson won mostly by backing Prop 187, and Reps have lost Latino support since then. It will be interesting to see if Faulconer learns from that past.

City Attorney Update

City Attorney candidate Rafael Castellanos asked the Ethics Commission to recuse itself from policing the campaign because one of the other candidates,

Gil Cabrera, was its chairman for years. The Commission’s lawyer rejected the request saying only one member remains from when Cabrera was Chairman. This race will surely get more interesting.

