Out Around Town – April 15, 2016

MAYOR DEBATE IN SPANISHThe three candidates for SD Mayor met this week for a debate on Spanish language TV station Univision. The debate was dubbed in English but one candidate didn’t need it. Lori Saldaña, the former state legislator and college educator, gave most of her comments in Spanish. Mayor Faulconer has spoken Spanish at some events during his tenure, but this time, he was upstaged.

CITY ATTORNEY DEBATE

La Prensa San Diego has joined La Raza Lawyers Association, Chicano Federation, ACLU, MAAC, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in hosting a debate among the candidates for SD City Attorney next month at USD’s Shiley Theatre. Two Latinos are running in Gil Cabrera and Rafael Castellanos. The other candidates are Robert Hickey, Mara Elliott, Bryan Pease. The event will be hosted by NBC 7/39’s Catherine Garcia. More info to follow

ONLY ONE SD TRUMPER

Only one member of Congress from San Diego has publicly endorsed Donald Trump’s campaign for President. That’s El Cajon Congressman Duncan Hunter. Hunter has long been an advocate for more border fences and enforce-ment, so maybe he’s a fan of Trump’s plan to build a huuuuge wall along the border. Darrell Issa from Vista, the richest member of Congress, has stayed quiet about who he will support.

CRUZ’IN IN SAN DIEGO

Republican U.S. Senator and candidate for President Ted Cruz was in SD Monday. Cruz held a rally at the Mission Valley Town & Country Hotel. A few thou-sands supporters joined him. His major talking point? Illegal immigration. His comments about the border fence: “We’re going to build it, we’re going to triple Border Patrol…we’re going to end illegal immigration.” Sounds like Trump. It may be a good sound bite for the primary but whichever wins in June could face a strong backlash in November.