Out Around Town – April 22, 2016

CHICANO PARK PARTY

Join in celebrating the 46th Anniversary of Chicano Park this Saturday, April 23rd, from 10am to 5pm. Enjoy traditional music and dancers, food and craft vendors, lowriders on display, and community speakers. Read more about the history of Chicano Park in this week’s Perspective. And remember that the Park is more than just murals; it’s the history of our culture and community for our and future generations.

CITIZENS’ PLAN GETS SIGS

The ballot measure for a downtown stadium called the “Citizen’s Plan” has gathered more than 90,000 signatures to put it on the November ballot. The other ballot measure being pushed by the Chargers is called the “Citizens’ Initiative”. Yes. Confused? There’s more. Both plans call for funding a stadium with higher hotel taxes. Now both could end up before voters. Then what? What if they both pass? No one has said what provisions would survive if both pass. If both fail? Back to the drawing board? Maybe SD has had enough? Mayor Kevin Faulconer has still not come out in favor of one or the other. City Attorney Jan Goldsmith is not a fan of either one. And both candidates for City Council Seat 3 oppose both too.

GOLDSMITH GOOFS ON DEMS

SD City Attorney Jan Goldsmith was the opening act at a recent rally here for Ted Cruz. During his warm up before introducing Cruz, Goldsmith claimed Democrats don’t “believe in jobs, freedom and security” like Republicans do. He also said he supports tougher border security. It was surprising since Goldsmith has maintained a relatively low profile politically during his nearly 8 years as City Attorney. A former State Assemblyman and Judge,maybe Goldsmith is tuning up for a political appointment if Cruz is elected.

DAVE ROBERTS NOT CHARGED

SD County Supervisor Dave Roberts, the lone Democrat on the Board, will not face charges from the DA in an investigation that has dragged on for over a year. Roberts was accused of misusing his office and mistreating employees. The County paid out $310,000 to settle the claims, but the DA took a look to see if criminal charges were warranted. Roberts is facing reelection challenges from two Republicans, both mayors; Escondido Mayor Sam Abed and Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar. Some suspect politics played into Republican District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis’ decision to investigate, but this may now help Roberts.