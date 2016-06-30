Out Around Town – July 1, 2016

Homeless Kicked Around

The City of San Diego has installed jagged rocks under the I-5 freeway bridge over Imperial Avenue near the East Village to deter homeless people from sleeping there. The City first said it was done in response to several citizen complaints from neighbors. But emails revealed it was done to remove the homeless leading up to the baseball All-Star game at Petco Park next week. Imperial Ave is the main street leading the Park.

O’side Homelessness Up

The City of Oceanside is experiencing an increase in homeless living on its streets, with a new count showing a doubling since last year. Police claim calls regarding homeless have gone up 150 percent. The City’s Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT, works to issue housing vouchers for local shelters to those on the streets.

Trump Returning to SD

Donald Trump will be in Rancho Santa Fe on July 13 for a private fundraiser hosted by developer “Papa” Doug Manchester and his new wife, along with weight-loss queen Jenny Craig and her husband. The event’s lowest priced ticket is $25,000 per person, but the co-chairs contributed $300,000 per couple. Last time Trump was in SD, protests at the event caused police to respond with riot gear. No public events are included during this trip.

Caliente Mural May Go

The historic mural painted on the back side of the old California Theater Building at 4th and C Street in downtown will be history if the current redevelopment plan is approved by the City. The 1927 theater and office building would be demolished to make room for a new mixed use housing and commercial building. The building has been empty since the late 1990s and has not attracted viable plans to restore the historic, 2,200 seat theater. Historic preservationists have long sought to list the building on the state and federal list of historic places.

Pot May Become Legal

A November ballot vote could make recreational marijuana use legal in the state. Current polling shows 66 percent support for legalization. Many leaders in the Latino community are concerned an increase in marijuana use, especially among young users, could lead to increased use of harder drugs.