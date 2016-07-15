Out Around Town – July 15, 2016

New Apts for LGBT Seniors

A ground-breaking event on Thursday at the corner of Texas and Howard Streets in North Park celebrated the start of construction of a 76-unit complex for seniors, but its focused on housing LGBT seniors who may not feel welcomed at other complexes. The project is a collaboration of Community HousingWorks and the San Diego LGBT Community Center (“The Center”) in Hillcrest. The $28 million project will offer studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units for rents from $710 to $1,100 per month. The apartments are expected be open in December 2017.

Pokémon Go Craze

A new augmented reality phone app game is the newest craze among kids and adults. The game lets people play Pokémon while interacting with real-life settings. People roam the streets looking for Pokéman characters. But this week three San Diego teens found more than they expected. While the girls were searching for game characters at a park off SR52 near Regents Road, they discovered a dead body. A real dead body. Police were called and they think the body was that of a homeless man that died of natural causes.

Vista Coach Accused

A 36-year old basketball coach at Vista High School has been fired after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a female student. Charlie Jesus Mercado, Jr. turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued. A High School Junior says Mercado fostered a close relationship with her and they met once off campus and engaged in physical contact. Mercado is free on $10,000 bail pending an August 25th court date.

Another Coach Accused

A Santana High School track coach was arrested on allegations of a relationship with a female student. The Junior’s parents found letters from Keith Alan Silvia, 49, in the girl’s backpack. Silvia was booked and charged with four counts of molesting a minor and a felony count of luring a juvenile for purposes of engaging in lewd acts. He’s also out on $10,000 bail and on administrative leave pending the investigation.