Out Around Town – July 8, 2016

Memorial Event for Orlando

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 9th, from 6 to 8 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral at 2728 Sixth Ave in San Diego, to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando, 80 percent of which were Latinos. The event will be hosted by 57 community organizations and civic leaders to show support for our Latino LGBT Brothers and Sisters. The event is called the Latino/a/x Memorial to the Victims of Orlando, and the theme is “Somos una gente – we are all one people”.

Cine Carretera Film Series

Enjoy a free outdoor Latino film series this month on El Cajon Blvd and I-15. The events will be held on three consecutive Saturdays, July 16th. 23rd, and 30th, starting at 7:00 p.m. The films run at a vacant lot transformed for film, art, and community gathering. The featured movies will be “Un Gallo con Muchos Huevos” on the 16th; the “Cesar Chavez” biopic on the 23rd; and the action-comedy movie “Ladrones” on the 30th. The evnt will also feature musical performances, outdoor games, and food vendors.

Chula Vista Ranks 100th

A national survey by WalletHub ranked cities based on park and rec facilities, including climate, community parks, and entertainment facilities. Orlando ranked #1. San Diego ranked 12. But Chula Vista ranked last at 100 out of 100. The ranking counted public ools, tennis courts, beaches, hiking trails, even beer gardens and coffee shops in their equation.

Comic Con Huevos

A group of Latino artists will host a panel discussion during ComicCon later this month. In an effort to bridge ComicCon to Barrio Logan, artists will host a special event, ComicCon Huevos,

a creative evening featuring EthnoFusion music, Mexisoul Food, and Visionary Art Installations, on Saturday, July 23rd, from 9:00pm to midnight, at the La Prensa offices in Barrio Logan. The event will feature digital projections of larger than life creations, such as Mario Torero’s mustache wearing Batman, and Fernando Vossa’s sacred avatar beings who have eaten from the tree of immortality. More info to follow next week. RSVP now.