Out Around Town – June 26, 2016

Latinos Stand With Orlando

Several organizations, groups, and individual leaders within the San Diego Latino community are organizing to show support for the victims and community of Orlando in the wake of the mass shooting two weeks ago. Over 75 percent

of the victims of the shooting were Latinos attending a Latino Night

at Pulse night club. It is not clear

if the shooter set out to target Latinos specifically, but he did target gay men. We will provide information on the upcoming

event soon.

DeMaio in Stadium Debate

Former Councilman and now radio host Carl DeMaio jumped into the Stadium debate by introducing his own plan for a

new home for the Chargers. The plan appears to require no public money for the stadium, a big difference from two other plans being promoted. DeMaio’s plan would also call for a vote of the public in a stand-alone mail-in election one week after the November election. The cost for the election would be paid by, you guessed it, taxpayers. One of the variables in the plan would raise money by selling “Fan-Lord Stadium Shares” much like they did for the new 49ers deal. But

in that stadium, fan shares have dropped in value already in the first season. The plan would require the City Council to call for the special election but DeMaio doesn’t seem to have many friends left at City Hall, so it’s not clear if the plan will move forward. Two’s company, but maybe three’s a crowd when it comes to stadium plans in San Diego.

New Mexican Consul IN SD

This week, San Diego welcomed new Consul General of Mexico Marcela Celorio. The career diplomat was most recently the Deputy Consul in New York, and was previously stationed in Israel, Belgium, and Luxembourg. She replaced Consul Remedios Gomez Arnau, who served here for eight years and will now serve as Consul General in Raleigh, North Carolina. La Prensa San Diego will carry

a full profile of Consul Celorio

next week.