Out Around Town – May 20, 2016

Sanders and (Bill) Clinton

Both Bernie Sanders and Bill Clinton will be visiting San Diego this weekend. Sanders will hold a rally at Kimball Park in National City on Saturday at 7:30pm, and at Rancho Buena Vista High School in Vista on Sunday at 2:00pm. Former President Bill Clinton will host a rally at Bonita Vista High School in Chula Vista at 11:30am.

Lobbyists Fund Mayor

An upcoming private fundraiser for SD Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s re-election campaign is being hosted by the biggest lobbyists that request favors from the City. The host committee includes several consultants that represent clients with interests before the City. The $100 per person event will be at the Evans Garage, a private car museum owned by the wealthy Evans family, owners of the Bahia Hotel and the Lodge at Torrey Pines. The Evans Garage is an invitation-only private museum started by the late Bill Evans, Sr. The collection of rare and exotic cars includes a 1909 Blitzen-Benz that once held the world speed record, back then only 142 MPH.

Port to Fund Celebrations

The Port of San Diego will be funding 83 events on the SD waterfront in its upcoming fiscal year. The funding totals over $730,000 in cash, and an additional $925,000 in waived

use fees. Planned events include the annual 4th of July Big Bay Boom, the Holiday Bowl Parade, and dozens of events in Chula Vista, National City, Imperial Beach, Coronado, and San Diego. The Port is the agency responsible for development approvals and leases on the waterfront in all of the five port cities. Although the areas under its control are state owned tidelands, the Port District is the steward of the lands; therefore, all of the revenues are technically taxpayer funds.

National City’s New Plan

NC Mayor Ron Morrison outlined a new plan for the port areas of National City developed in conjunction with the Port and community stakeholders. The Mayor presented the plan at the monthly Mexican-American Business and Professionals Association (MABPA) luncheon held at the Pier 32 marina. The new plan better balances the mix between industrial, commercial, and recreational uses along the bay. The growth of car importer Pasha has grown from 30,000 cars annually to over 430,000, and is expected to continue to grow, creating both income and space issues for NC. A new aquatics building at the Pier will open soon and offer residents direct access to the Bay. The new plan was recently presented at the Port District and the Board passed it on for further staff development.