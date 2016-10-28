Out Around Town – October 28, 2016

La Prensa Wins Awards

La Prensa San Diego international correspondent Katia Lopez-Hodoyan earned the accolades of her peers at the San Diego Press Club’s 43rd Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards dinner this past Tuesday, October 25.

Katia’s work earned her and La Prensa San Diego four recognitions from the San Diego Press Club. Katia’s winning features among the region’s non-daily newspapers include “The Pope in Mexico” in the Essay/Commentary/Opinion category, “Erasing the Border” in Features, “The Local Side of the Refugee Crisis” in Multicultural, and “Floating in Machu Picchu” in the Travel category.

Comprised of a wide array of communications professionals such as journalists, public relations agents, photographers, and many more, The San Diego Press Club represents the local members of this industry.

SWC Stimulates Economy

A new report finds that the South Bay’s only college, Southwestern College, has a near billion-dollar annual economic impact in the region. The study takes into account direct spending by SWC on constriction and payroll, in addition to the impact of its students both now and in the future. The combined impact of the county’s six community college districts is over $8.1 billion.

Catholics Respond to Pope’s Call

The San Diego Catholic Diocese will hold a general assembly this weekend to discuss plans to outreach to families facing divorce, single parenting, and even social media, in response to a call from Pope Francis to be more inclusive to such families. Reps ßfrom all 100 parishes will deliberate Saturday and Sunday to find ways to be more supportive of families as they navigate issues becoming more common is today’s society. A final presentation will be made to Bishop Robert EcElroy on Sunday. SD is the only diocese in the country to hold such an event. No such conclave has been held in 40 years.