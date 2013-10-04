Outdoor Industry Executives Help Clean Tijuana River Valley

More than 300 outdoor industry executives helped clean up the Tijuana River Valley as part of the 15th annual Rendezvous Service Project Sponsored by Timberland. The project was a joint effort among Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), Timberland, and San Diego-based WILDCOAST, an international conservation team that conserves coastal and marine ecosystems and wildlife.

The Tijuana River Valley is one of the largest open space areas in south San Diego County. It provides the “park poor” communities of south San Diego with miles of inter-connecting trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding. The goal of the service project was to collect 500 waste tires and 12,000 pounds of trash.

“It is very exciting to work hand-in-hand with outdoor industry leaders in restoring one of the most biologically significant wetlands of southern California,” said Serge Dedina, executive director of WILDCOAST.

Local community service is an integral part of OIA Rendezvous. Over the years, the Rendezvous Service Project Sponsored by Timberland has touched all corners of the nation, spanning 12 cities and contributing more than 7,000 hours of volunteer labor on projects such as breaking trail in the Arizona desert, building a playground for a Colorado mountain town, clearing overgrown forest in Oregon, improving a shelter for domestic violence victims, lots of trail work, and more.

Timberland has long been active in community engagement and service.