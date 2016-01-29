Over 30,000 People Expected at Qualcomm Stadium This Weekend

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



You may have noticed red everywhere you go, that’s because the Chinese New Year is in full prep -as it is every year all around our communities. Dragons pop out and everything is ever so festive and vibrant during this time of year. Every year is meaningful to the Chinese, and with each new year comes an observance to a certain animal. This Lunar New Year Festival observes the Year of the Monkey, an animal representing intelligence, mischievousness, curiosity, and inventiveness. These qualities, coupled with Monkey’s creative energy and playful nature, make 2016 a year of endless possibilities so dream big and execute those dreams to reality. Have fun celebrating the awaited Chinese New Year this weekend at Qualcomm Stadium where all will be Asian inspired at the Lunar New Year Festival that The Little Saigon San Diego Foundation is bringing back for three days with over 30,000 attendees expected to attend. There will be tons of food to choose from so you’re better off going on an empty stomach, and don’t worry, there’s food for everyone. If you’re vegan or a vegetarian, there will be options for you as well. Live entertainment is a must to keep a party going and in this case, the lion dance is unforgiving, Miss Asia Beauty Pageant will be part of the entertainment along with music concerts and a full on carnival with carnival rides for the whole family. You’ll also find Chinese art and a much anticipated “Cultural Village” featuring breathtaking reconstructions of iconic sculptures, landscapes and skyscrapers from South East Asia. Tickets are already on sale online, but hold your horses, if you were born in the year of the Monkey there’s no need to pay admission. Admission is free to all born in the Year of the Monkey, but you must bring your ID. Here’s a little bit of help for you:

Wood Monkey – 1944, 2004; Fire Monkey – 1956, 2016; Earth Monkey – 1908, 1968; Gold

Monkey – 1920, 1980; Water Monkey – 1932, 1992 The zodiac signs are determined by the lunar

year in which you were born. Many Asian cultures believe the animal ruling one’s birth year has

a profound influence on personality, and destiny. The saying is: “This animal hides in your

heart.”

Friday, Jan. 19 from 5 -11 PM Saturday, Jan. 30 from 10 AM -11 PM Sunday, Jan. 31 from 10

AM -10 PM at Qualcomm Stadium 9449 Friars Rd. Tickets ($5-$10) and info

at lunarnewyearfestival.org

CHILDREN FUN

The Art of Cartooning: Friday, Jan. 29 from 4 -5 PM Take your children to this way cool artsy workshop where they will learn to draw their favorite cartoon character. The event is FREE and will be taking place at the Carmel Mountain Ranch Library.

Pasta Cooking Class for Kids: Sat., Jan. 30 from 10 AM -12 PM Kids 5 -8 years of age are encouraged to learn all about pasta making during this two-hour class. Most importantly, they will be taught the importance of cooking from scratch and selecting fine foods for meals. The menu for the young chefs us chicken and prosciutto tortellini accompanied by an orange cream sauce, a tossed winter salad with citrus vinaigrette, orange marmalade and to top off an all citrus-related menu, they will also make orange soda! All kids must be accompanied by an adult. Class fee is $25 per child chef. K Pasta 775 13 St. Imperial Beach (on the corner of 13th St and Donax) k-pasta.com

Coronado SAFE 4th Annual Parenting Conference: Sat., Jan. 30 from 8:30 AM – 1 PM What’s “The New Science of Parenting” anyway? Find out during this half day conference where workshops and keynote information will be given to all attendees on just how you should be handling your little ones on varying ages and stages in their childhood development. Certain topics include: The Changing Teen Brain; Zoned Out: Kids & The Digital Screen; Ingredient to a Joyful Family; Staying Steady in the Storm. Tickets are $45 or $80 per couple. If you’re raising kids, this event is worth your time and money. CoSA (Coronado School of Arts) Theatre 650 D Ave., Coronado. coronadosafe.org

FILM

San Diego Black Film Festival: Thursday, Jan. 28 -31 at the Gaslamp Quarter Several films from previous years have gone on to win additional awards at other film festivals. Ticket and festival passes range between $10 -$200. More info at sdbff.com

SPORTS

RaceLegal: Friday, Jan. 29 from 6 PM -12 AM Drag racers take your adrenaline off the road while still putting it to use safely. The RaceLegal.com program was formed in 1998 by Dr. Stephen J. Bender from San Diego State University’s Graduate School of Public Health. With financial help from the California Office of Traffic Safety, a comprehensive grassroots community-based coalition entitled “Closing the Loop“ was initiated. The goal of the coalition is to directly address the epidemic of illegal street racing activity and its attendant death and injury by providing a safer, controlled racing environment at Qualcomm Stadium 9449 Friars Road. Info at www.sandiego.gov/qualcomm/event

San Diego Gulls vs. Ontario Reign: Friday, Jan. 29 at 7:05 PM The hockey season continues at Valley View Casino Center with a heated game between the San Diego Gulls and Ontario. Don’t miss it, tickets can be purchased at axs.com

SDSU Aztec Women’s Basketball vs. UNLV: Saturday, Jan. 30 at 1 PM The women’s basketball team at SDSU will face off the ladies from UNLV at a home game this Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com Viejas Arena 5500 Canyon Crest Dr.

The Comedy Get Down with George Lopez: Sunday, Jan. 31 at 6 PM It’s all about fun and jokes with loud laughs from the crowd as comedians get down at a special event this weekend. George Lopez will take stage and offer the audience a few laughs as he knows best. End your weekend right, and start if off happy. Go on and have a good time. Valley View Casino Center, purchase tickets at the box office.

LOOKING AHEAD

Free Museums Month: Keep your eye on the lookout for free museum admission at over a hundred museums nationwide starting February.

Chocolate Lover’s Weekend: February 5 -7 Whether you are a couple looking for a romantic get-away or a family of chocolate fanatics looking for a memorable weekend, join us for an indulgent stay filled with chocolate! Enjoy a sweets-themed movie and an all-you-can-eat Chocolate Buffet featuring a Chocolate Fountain and your favorite chocolate treats from brownies, bon-bons, cheesecake, cupcakes, and maybe even a few surprises like chocolate flavored cheese! 111 N Second Ave. Chula Vista, CA 91910

Brazil Carnival Mardi Gras: Friday, Feb. 5 from 9 -11:45 PM Let the Samba begin! It’s going to get hot at the Gaslamp District next weekend with the Brazilian Carnival kicking in full swing. Info and tickets at www.brazilcarnival.com