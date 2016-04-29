Padres Announce All-Star Game Spokespeople

By Mario A. Cortez

The festivities for the 87th annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game officially began this Thursday with the announcement of the spokespeople for the midsummer classic. The naming of the personalities speaking on behalf of this year’s All-Star Game took place in Petco Park’s Home Plate Plaza which opens to Park Blvd, south of the stadium.

Eduardo Ortega, who is calling his 30th Padres season through Spanish language media this year, served as Master of Ceremonies at the announcement and introduced Dave Winfield and Trevor Hoffman as the ambassadors for the MLB All-Star Game.

Right fielder and Hall of Famer Dave Winfield played with the Padres from 1973 to 1980. Winfield’s powerful throw and consistent batting average earned him the honor of playing 12 All-Star Games and an induction into the Hall of Fame.

“You’re going to have a week of activities and interactions with former players, clinics for kids and all sorts of great things happening in San Diego. All-Star week is going to be a very special week,” Winfield stated in regards to the festivities leading up to the game.

Trevor Hoffman played as a relief pitcher for the Padres for 15 years. During his career with the Padres, Hoffman broke baseball’s all time saves record; making him a vital part of Padres success. “Mr. Hell’s Bells”, as he is known, has played in seven All-Star Games and is eligible for Hall of Fame induction this year.

“I’m excited to be part of the All-Star Game along with Dave and I’m super pumped to represent the Padres. This July is going to be amazing,” said Hoffman.

Eduardo Ortega was very happy to see San Diego be host to the city’s first All-Star Game since 1992.

“San Diego is hosting its third ever All-Star Game and its first in this beautiful ballpark. All five days of All-Star week will be something to remember for San Diego. We hope all baseball fans can come down to Petco Park. You’re going to have a good time.”

The 87th MLB All-Star Game will be played on July 12th. The midsummer classic pits the best players in the American and National leagues in a contest to define which league gets home field advantage for the World Series, played in October.