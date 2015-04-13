Palomar College Presents Tarde de Familia on April 17

SAN MARCOS (April 13, 2015) – For the fifth year in a row, the Palomar College Multicultural Studies department is presenting Tarde de Familia, a biannual event featuring successful members of the Latino community who are invited to share stories of their educational and career paths with students and families.

This semester’s event will take place Friday, April 17, from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Student Union at the San Marcos campus. Featured speakers are Arturo Jacobo, California Department of Transportation Structural Engineer Project Manager; and Oscar Gutiérrez, General Atomics, Mechanical Engineer.

The presentations will be delivered in Spanish.

Dr. Rodolfo Jacobo, chair of Palomar’s Multicultural Studies department is hosting the event. Jacobo said, “We are proud to present these two inspiring speakers – both of them have overcome adversity to achieve their educational and career goals in engineering.”

In addition to the presentations, the event will feature networking opportunities and dinner. Guests will be able to speak with representatives from the various academic, student services and support programs available at Palomar College.

Jacobo said the public is welcome to attend this event. There is no charge for admission and parking is available in Lots 1 and 2, accessed from the College’s front entrance at 1140 West Mission Road.